Conor McGregor enjoys welterweight life and has had full sparring sessions near the Cowboy-Cerrone fight, says coach John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh has removed fears about Conor McGregor’s switch to welterweight and insists that the former two-weight champion is fit and can hardly wait for his comeback.

“The Notorious” will compete with Donald Cerrone in the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday evening.

John Kavanagh has provided a unique insight into how Conor McGregor is preparing for his return to welterweight

McGregor’s first loss in the UFC was in fact in the £ 170 division against Nate Diaz when the Irishman drastically eased despite dominating the first round of the clash in March 2016.

After winning the featherweight world championship against Jose Aldo four months earlier, the extra weight seemed to be disadvantageous.

The exhaustion seemed to hamper McGregor’s subsequent rematch against Diaz and his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

However, in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT.com – 10 days before the fight – Kavanagh insists that his fighter has “limitless energy” and is happy not to have to lose weight just before the fight.

Kavanagh has worked with McGregor throughout his career

He said: “So far out there we would naturally reduce the amount of calories he can have, and that is not the case.

“To give you an example; So far out there we would have pretty easy one-on-one sessions a day.

“Yesterday he had two difficult sessions, and one of those sessions was a full spar, which is incredibly unusual near the fight.

“But I can’t seem to tire the man!

The Irish tired at UFC 196 as a welterweight against Nate Diaz in 2016

“He has limitless energy because there is no calorie deficit and the Lockhart guys know what they are doing to provide energy.

“But it’s fun not to have to hide every piece of food in this house from him!”

During an interview with Ariel Helwani from ESPN, McGregor insisted that the welterweight fight should take place because he did not want Cerrone to suffer to make 155 pounds.

And the 31-year-old is confident that the extra weight won’t affect outstanding performance.

Conor McGregor works at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas

“I’m happy to be able to go back and fight my comeback fight of my season against Donald, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“It’s going to be a good night and I’ll shine here on January 18th. I’m going to create magic in the octagon as I’ve often done before, but this will be special.”

