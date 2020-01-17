Conor McGregor finds structure in life in UFC 246

LAS VEGAS – Conor McGregor always exercised when he wanted to and stayed up late every night. He slept deep into the morning and kept showing up late to do almost everything an aspiring mixed martial arts star was required to do.

McGregor had reason to believe that chaos was his natural environment: he climbed to the top of so-called martial arts, won two UFC title belts, and earned an absurd payday against Floyd Mayweather as he became the most famous fighter in the world.

But McGregor knows that chaos has gradually caught and consumed him.

The last half decade of McGregor’s public life has been an arduous stretch of competitive disappointments and ongoing legal issues, including at least three violent clashes outside the cage. His secondary career as a whiskey distiller was more successful than his efforts in a boxing ring or cage, where he has only competed twice since 2016 and has not raised his hand to victory.

McGregor has analyzed what went wrong and believes he has identified the source.

“Consistency and structure were lacking,” said McGregor on Thursday after arriving at a UFC manufacturing facility in the Vegas desert just half an hour late. “Structure. I’ve been sporadic with my work and my life. I’m much more centered, grounded, and focused now.”

That means a regular schedule for training, sleeping and eating. In fact, McGregor couldn’t be in bed these days, even if he still wanted to, thanks to two alarm clocks in his new Irish country house: his toddler son Conor Jack and his one-year-old daughter Croia.

“With activity, consistency, and structure, I can do everything I’ve done before,” said McGregor.

Barely 16 months after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his only fight against mixed martial arts in more than three years, McGregor (21-4) returns to the cage at T-Mobile Arena in front of the Las Vegas Strip against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone veteran brawler and UFC steadfastly try to make a comeback.

McGregor promises a productive, active year for a fighter who is still lucky and famous, but wants to win back the championships and pride he has lost.

“I want to be the best version of myself,” said McGregor. “Everyone says they want the old Conor, the Conor that fought in 2016, the Conor that fought Eddie (Alvarez for the easy title). I feel in a better place. I have better skills. I am more experienced. That is certainly what drives me to be a better version of me. ‘

Though he can still use the boastful personality that has fueled his rise to fame, McGregor is particularly humble these days when things are calmer. After several arrests and police investigations, McGregor showed interest in staying cool.

When asked about the disadvantages of global fame, McGregor acknowledges this, but quickly adds: “I also understand that this is not a real problem. People have real problems. I curled up in a bleeding Rolls-Royce truck. My family is back home and my son is playing in our home in Vegas. I am very, very blessed. ‘

McGregor moved his family to a new mansion last summer in Kildare, a small town west of Dublin, where he could enjoy the tranquil beauty of the Irish countryside. When McGregor was an up and coming fighter, he spoke of his desire to own Irish land and the move fulfilled him.

“It’s a phenomenal property on beautiful grounds,” said McGregor. “The Irish air, the trees and the forest are in there. It’s like a park in the house. ‘

According to many fans and journalists who have followed his career closely, McGregor’s reputation in Ireland has been hit multiple times due to his misconduct. He no longer ignites the universal worship that accompanied his ascension. His belief is that moving to the country has the added benefit of keeping him away from people and places that previously gave him trouble.

McGregor is still the biggest draw in martial arts, as the eager headlines show, when he spontaneously comments on the resumption of his boxing career against Manny Pacquiao or maybe Mayweather. McGregor has no set schedule for the rest of 2020, but he clearly hopes to fight more this year than in the previous three years combined.

And although many were wondering whether his recent inactivity would retire, McGregor said he couldn’t.

“I still have weight on my shoulders, but I love it,” said McGregor. “I love to do that. I want that feeling. You have to feel like you can get in there. It’s a pressure game. I’m very happy with the situation now.”

