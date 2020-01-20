Conor McGregor holds all UFC cards after the comeback win

LAS VEGAS (AP) – After three years without a win, it took Conor McGregor only 40 seconds to regain his place in the center of the mixed martial arts world.

McGregor’s dynamic stopping of Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 on Saturday night caused the Irish superstar to have a firm grip on the future of two UFC divisions.

Every elite lightweight and welterweight practically asks for his shot against a fighter who draws the world’s attention like no other. A newly concentrated McGregor seems eager to make up for lost time after three years of inactivity and misconduct outside the cage, suggesting he could fight three more times this year.

“The whole world lights up when I fight,” said McGregor. “So I want to get out of there again.”

He hadn’t made a decision when he left the T-Mobile arena late Saturday evening with a big smile on his face and a bottle of whiskey in his hand. McGregor plans to speak to UFC President Dana White and former UFC billionaire Lorenzo Fertitta before deciding whether to pursue a championship belt, a revenge fight, an absurdly lucrative boxing match, or a combination of the three.

The competitors are already in line.

Popular welterweight Jorge Masvidal would welcome a showdown while welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would like to defend his title against McGregor. Both fighters watched McGregor’s victory from the cage side, and Masvidal even tried to prod McGregor in a strange way by wearing the same Versace robe that McGregor wore for open training a few years ago.

Lightweight Justin Gaethje fights in a ruthless, appealing style that is guaranteed to give McGregor a similarly aggressive matchup. Another must would be a third fight against British veteran Nate Diaz, who fought twice in 2019 after a three-year hiatus.

But White wants McGregor to wait for a fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor in October 2018 and then caused an ugly fight in front of the cage. The bad feelings of this promotion have not healed, and White believes the rematch can match the profitability of McGregor’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

“We look at Hagler-Hearns for the way Khabib won for the first time and how famous Khabib has become,” said White. “We look like Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. This is the fight you are doing. This is the fight that makes sense.”

But Nurmagomedov will have to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April, and McGregor would prefer not to wait until late summer for his next fight. Instead, he half seriously predicted that the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson would be retired and he would be forced to intervene.

McGregor also ended his time with another absurdly lucrative boxing match. While most martial arts fans make fun of this entire company, the whole world still seems to be fascinated by these spectacles, as the money shows McGregor and Mayweather 2017 in one of the richest pay-per-view battles in the history of the Boxing deserve it.

Mayweather turns 43 next month and has fought once since 2015, but he immediately posted a false advertisement for the rematch on his Instagram page on Saturday night. McGregor tore it because the graphic artist didn’t add the logo for McGregor’s advertising company. He jokingly suggested that he fight lightly against Manny Pacquiao, who has also expressed interest in the payday that comes with giving a boxing lesson to McGregor.

“I would definitely love the rematch with Floyd,” said McGregor. “It could very well happen this year. The one with Manny will always be there. … Floyd quickly goes through money. He is far from retiring. This rematch will take place. “

Before defeating Cerrone, McGregor suggested he could fight again at UFC 248 on March 7 if he didn’t take too many punishments. Cerrone could not land a single blow, and McGregor remained completely intact – but it could take a little over seven weeks for his next move to be cleared.

At least the first simultaneous second division champion in UFC history seems to be taking this next step with certainty. McGregor never left the limelight, but he seemed unable to meet his requirements in recent years.

“I had achieved everything, right?” Said McGregor. “I quit the game before I was 30. One belt was not enough. I have achieved everything. (Coach) John (Kavanagh) says it is the worst nightmare for a coach if a student does everything. I probably had to go through all of that and then just come back for love. “

McGregor was still the biggest star in the game, even though he lost both UFC belts, boxed, and focused on whiskey, both as a successful distiller and an avid consumer.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov then dealt with a dark, ugly promotion of their first fight. Aside from the cameras, McGregor trained irregularly and enjoyed too much of the good life his fame created.

He says he escaped this cloud at the end of last year, and McGregor believes that his performance against Cerrone has shown the way to even brighter days if he can stay that way.

“I love this whiskey, but you have to respect it,” said McGregor. “You have to respect this liquid, because if you don’t, it will come and get you.”

