Conor McGregor “in the best shape ever,” says UFC doctor before the comeback fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Conor McGregor is in the best shape ever, according to the UFC doctor.

The Notorious will revive its mixed martial arts skills when it pits Donald Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Conor McGregor is making a UFC comeback this weekend

McGregor was last seen in octagon in October 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

And UFC President Dana White claims the UFC doctor said McGregor was in the shape of his life.

White told TMZ Sports: “I hear he’s in phenomenal shape right now.

“The UFC doctor actually thinks Conor is in the best shape he’s ever seen him in.

“(His) head seems to be in the right place. Ring rust is real – I believe in it. We’ll see how to do it.

“And I think the level of disrespect the media is showing to ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is insane for a lot of fans and definitely for the sports books in Las Vegas.”

McGregor will compete in his welterweight UFC return after fighting in the lightweight division.

The Irishman claims that he has only gained 5 pounds since his last fight.

He said, “I’m underweight right now. I’m underweight. I would say 160 pounds and a bit.

“I know I could have done it (Cerrone reduced to lightweight). But I just don’t think it looks good at 155 pounds. It doesn’t look good at 155 pounds. He is a 170 pound fighter.

“Why would I want to make someone suffer? I don’t care No, I’ll hit him somehow. I will hit him with any weight. I’ll hit him when I have the flu. So I don’t need that.

“I just want to focus on my training and keep myself sharp. You know, I don’t have to cut and then build and then cut. I am happy where I am. “