Dana White admitted he had to make a desperate phone call to Conor McGregor before the main event of UFC 246.

The UFC welterweight world champion, Kamaru Usman, is said to have hacked his Twitter account before the Irishman went to the T-Mobile arena to compete against Donald Cowboy Cerrone.

But McGregor could have been distracted when a series of unsavory tweets came from Usman’s account.

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor smashed Donald Cerrone on his return to the UFC

The first reading, “Let’s be real, my husband (Conor McGregor) is a crazy Irish punk who won’t win today,” seemed to be out of place given Usman’s composed demeanor.

Subsequent tweets then targeted the Dubliner and his family – including his partner Dee Devlin – and made it clear that Usman’s account had been hacked – which was later confirmed by his team.

You read: “Conor McGregor is an Irish pussy and I will be kidding your wife while I take your ass out.

“I’m going to ruthlessly chase the damn woman (McGregors) down the aisle.”

Getty Images – Getty

Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin celebrate after winning UFC 246

Getty Images – Getty

The couple have been together for years

White admitted that he had to call The Notorious to make sure he didn’t return the favor.

White said, “I called Conor and said I shouldn’t do anything, not respond.

“Usman and (manager) Ali (Abdelaziz) were right in front of Conor. The first thing I did was tell Conor – he didn’t think he was being hacked.

“You dropped his bank account and pin out there, that’s crazy.”

Twitter

A number of unsavory tweets were sent from Usman’s Twitter account after it was hacked

McGregor hadn’t fought since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, but wasted little time getting involved with Cerrone, an opponent with the most wins (23) and placements (16) in UFC history.

Several unorthodox shoulder strikes in a clinch bled Cerrone’s nose before a precise head butt and a flying knee turned out to be the beginning of the end when McGregor rained down on his helpless opponent.

Referee Herb Dean stepped in to play the competition within the first minute when McGregor scored his first win in more than three years in a welterweight division in which he had little experience.

“The Notorious” was “skeptical” of “F *** Weasel” Usman’s claims that he had been hacked.

McGregor said, “I’m skeptical about that. You got through early and it had all the features of this f *** Weasel Ali.

“You give him control of the accounts. He gets something and writes it through her cause.

Getty Images – Getty

Usman is unbeaten in UFC

“I have discussed with these athletes to help them and I know what will happen.

“The first had all of the characteristics of your husband who did it in the past. Dana sent a message to say that it had happened, but I only saw the first one.

“This has been happening for years, I’ve been dealing with it for a long time.”