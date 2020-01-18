Conor McGregor is returning to the octagon tonight for UFC 246

UFC superstar Conor “The Notorious” McGregor returns to the octagon for UFC 246 on Saturday night.

38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest).

Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0). Holm is best known for giving Ronda Rousey her first defeat at UFC 193 for the bantamweight title, one of the biggest surprises in UFC history.

The main card is rounded off by Aleksei Oleinik against Maurice Greene, Brian Kelleher against Ode Osborne and Anthony Pettis against Diego Ferreira.

The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET. on Saturday, January 18th. The early matchups begin at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the preliminary rounds at 8 p.m. ET. The event takes place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Looking for a first win since 2016

After McGregor suddenly retired in March, he returns to the T-Mobile Arena, where he last fought at UFC 229. He lost in the fourth round when he tried to challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After the fight, however, there was a hand-to-hand battle between McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s camps, which resulted in a six-month ban on McGregor and a nine-month ban on Nurmagomedov by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

With his undercarriage behind, McGregor is striving for his first win since 2016 in the octagon.

McGregor is 2-2 in his last four fights. He separated his two matchups with Nate Diaz while defeating Eddie Alvarez and losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov along the way.

While McGregor is the favorite according to betting odds, he can get rusty out of the ring after more than a year. Cerrone, however, has fought seven opponents in the past two years.

How to watch

Main card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN +

prelims: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Early prelims: 6:30 in the evening. ET at FIGHT PASS