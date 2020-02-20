[conor-mcgregor-‘likes’-unseen-movie-of-him-punching-khabib-nurmagomedov-teammate-during-notorious-ufc-229-brawl]

When Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov satisfied at UFC 229 in 2018, fireworks were being always confirmed.

Of study course, the Russian tapped McGregor out in the fourth spherical and the fight grew to become the highest grossing celebration in blended martial arts history.

getty Khabib Nurmagomedov all-but verified he would not struggle Conor McGregor yet again

Even while it was a masterful functionality from Khabib, the battle is arguably much more remembered for what transpired just after choice.

Nurmagomedov famously hopped over the octagon and attacked McGregor’s schooling staff and brawled with fighter Dillon Danis.

McGregor, still accumulating himself from almost passing out, swung a punch at Nurmagomedov’s teammate and featherweight contender Zubaira Tukhugov just before currently being ambushed by two some others from guiding.

It appeared to be in defence, but footage has now emerged of The Notorious landing the hook to Tukhugov and there is no question the 1st at any time dual-winner in UFC history rocked the Russian.

McGregor even ‘liked’ a tweet that contains the footage.