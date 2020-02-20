[conor-mcgregor-‘likes’-unseen-movie-of-him-punching-khabib-nurmagomedov-teammate-during-notorious-ufc-229-brawl]

By Alex McCarthy
20th February 2020,
four: 17 pm
When Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov satisfied at UFC 229 in 2018, fireworks were being always confirmed.
Of study course, the Russian tapped McGregor out in the fourth spherical and the fight grew to become the highest grossing celebration in blended martial arts history.
Even while it was a masterful functionality from Khabib, the battle is arguably much more remembered for what transpired just after choice.
Nurmagomedov famously hopped over the octagon and attacked McGregor’s schooling staff and brawled with fighter Dillon Danis.
McGregor, still accumulating himself from almost passing out, swung a punch at Nurmagomedov’s teammate and featherweight contender Zubaira Tukhugov just before currently being ambushed by two some others from guiding.
It appeared to be in defence, but footage has now emerged of The Notorious landing the hook to Tukhugov and there is no question the 1st at any time dual-winner in UFC history rocked the Russian.
McGregor even ‘liked’ a tweet that contains the footage.
The aftermath of the brawl brought on McGregor to obtain a 6 thirty day period suspension and £38,000 high-quality by the Nevada Point out Athletic Fee, but it was almost 15 months before he fought once more
Lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, who is set to facial area Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April, started off the melee and acquired a harsher penalty possessing experienced to serve 9 months out and docked £380,000. He returned versus Dustin Poirier shortly right after his ban expired.
Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s cousin, was also handed a a single-calendar year ban and fined £25,000 for his section in attacking McGregor from at the rear of next the strike on Tukhugov.
The organization are mentioned to be desperate to make a rematch concerning the pair provided the revenue it would undoubtedly make, but Khabib does not feel interested in creating that happen at any time soon.