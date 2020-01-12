Conor McGregor looks sharp and dangerous as he does a hard workout with a DJ before fighting Donald Cerrone

Loading...

Conor McGregor appears to be in excellent shape before hitting Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18.

The Irishman is expected to end his 15-month exile from the ring when he takes on the “Cowboy” in the T-Mobile Arena. He knows very well that he has to perform spectacularly.

Conor McGregor looks sharp and focused on fighting Cerrone

With potential battles against Jorge Masvidal and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the pipeline for 2020, the former world champion with two weights knows that he has to stimulate the imagination again.

The last time McGregor raised a hand at the end of a fight was in November 2016 when he claimed the light belt in Madison Square Garden in one of the most complete performances in a UFC title fight.

The Irishman flew in a DJ from Ireland to keep the atmosphere at the UFC Performance Institute high

But when the footage behind the scenes of his training camp at the UFC Performance Institute is supposed to tell a story, the acuteness and hunger seem to reappear.

The 31-year-old has posted a video on his Instagram TV channel in which fans can take a look behind closed doors before there is a fight. Accompanied by the Irish DJ Conor Bissett, the south paw was light-footed, happy and sharp when he pounded the pads with a beaming smile.

“The Notorious” tested his larger physique before his welterweight collision at UFC 246

Alongside Crumlin boxing trainer Phil Sutcliffe and striking coach Owen Roddy, you can see how “The Notorious” practices a number of explosive techniques.

Head coach John Kavanagh told the Irish official website last week that he felt his fighter was on his way to welterweight victory and looked even better than before.

“I think he’s the best he ever was … because of his consistency in the past few months,” Kavanagh told The Mac Life. “There is a real return, smiling on the mat and enjoying everything … a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. I think that will be the best thing he has ever seen.”