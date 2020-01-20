Conor McGregor ‘more than ready’ for Jorge Masvidal, but Dana White wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title

Conor McGregor has big plans for the UFC welterweight division, but Dana White has other ideas.

“The Notorious” spectacularly defeated veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the 170 pound weight class on Saturday when he returned to the octagon.

It was his third welterweight fight after his two encounters with Nate Diaz in 2016.

Getty Images – Getty

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds

The 31-year-old Dubliner now plans to stay in the welterweight division to fight Jorge Masvidal and current divisional champion Kamaru Usman.

In his press conference after UFC 246, McGregor said, “I’m more than ready. I enjoy this split. I don’t think they’re happy. Okay, they’re a little bigger, but I think Donald [Cerrone] is bigger than Jorge [Masvidal ], he has a victory over Donald.

“I don’t know what Dana [White] said. I want to see them on the scales tonight and see where they are.

“At the end of the day we have to weigh 170 and I feel good at 170. Usman is small enough – he is what? 5ft8.

“I am more than ready for this division. I am here in this division. I have some nice wins in this division now. We will see what happens.”

LISTEN

The WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO top 15 world rankings in the heavyweight division

lock up

Joe Root plays the ball to bring England to victory in the third test

DESIGNED

Tyson Fury unveiled three battle plans, including Wilder, Joshua and Whyte

main event

McGregor vs Cowboy live results as Irishman delivers breathtaking first round win

QUAL

Watch the crippling first-round body shot KO bend the fighter in pain on the screen

HEAVY TO SELL

Fury unveils plans to launch its own masturbation lotion with a not-so-subtle name

ANGRY

McGregor is raging after obscene comments about a friend from Usman’s Twitter account

RUBBER MATCH

Conor McGregor replies to Nate Diaz after Donald Cerrone emphatically knocked out

his terms

Tyson Fury wants to face UFC fighters in a cage, but only under certain conditions

I Agree

Saracens accept the imposed descent and “apologize unconditionally” for violations of wages

However, Dana White does not want these fights to take place and has previously said that Masvidal is “too big” for McGregor.

The UFC president sees a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov as the only logical way.

After UFC 246, Dana White said: “Everyone wants to fight Conor. Everyone has wanted to fight Conor in recent years.

“If you look at what makes sense, we’re in a place where Conor says he went into the Khabib fight [Nurmagomedov] and had a lot of personal belongings. Added some things myself. He had injuries and all that stuff is going on.

“He was obsessed with this rematch because he knows that he was not 100 percent right.

“If you look at Khabib, he’s 28-0 and undefeated. You are talking about this child’s legacy. First of all, I don’t care who you fought against, it’s difficult to win 28-0 in this sport. This guy is the world champion.

“After Khabib won for the first time tonight and how famous he has become since that first fight, we look like Ali against Foreman or Ali against Fraser. It’s a massive struggle with global appeal.

Getty Images – Getty

Dana White wants Conor McGregor to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov again

“It’s the fight you’re fighting and the fight that makes sense. It’s for the 155-pound title.

“When Conor and Masvidal fight, none of them have a title, although Conor wants his BMF title, but he doesn’t have a World Cup.”

“Khabib is the fight you have to fight.

“It’s also huge for Khabib’s legacy. If he beats Conor McGregor, he beats Tony Ferguson and then again McGregor. So this boy retires and he’s 30 and 0 and he beats all the best.”