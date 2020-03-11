Conor McGregor Praised By 9/11 Answers, $ 1 Mil Donation Makes Big Effect

exclusive

TMZ.com

Conor McGregor is being asked as a HERO by a foundation that helps families of emergency responders who died in the 9/11 attacks … claiming that the $ 1 million donation to the CM has a TRUE impact on families in need.

The UFC star, along with the Proper 12 Whiskey company, officially wrote a $ 1 million check on Tunnel To Towers Foundation … founded by the brother of an FDNY hero, who was killed in a World Trade Center attack.

We are talking Frank Siller, brother of Stephen Siller, telling us to witness McGregor is no wonder.

Play video content

TMZSports.com

“What we do as a foundation is that we can relieve the debts of the first responders who died in the line of duty left to the children,” Siller told us.

“So, it goes to many, many houses, depending on which part of the country – but that’s what Conor wants.”

Siller even delivered an emotional personal message to McGregor … and cautioned – you can prepare some tissues

“Conor, you can change the lives of many famous heroes and the rest of the family.”

“They tell you people care, America cares. And, if someone goes out there and gives their children a kiss and can’t come home, Conor McGregor makes sure that those families take care. “

“Thank you and God bless you, Conor.