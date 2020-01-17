Conor McGregor predicts “Cowboy” Cerrone will fail at UFC 246 and insists “Blood will be spilled”

Conor McGregor has promised that blood will split when he returns to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Sunday morning – but it won’t be bad blood.

The ‘Notorious’ are fighting this weekend in Las Vegas for the first time in 15 months and he met his American opponent at a final press conference on Wednesday evening.

Getty – Contributor

McGregor was in a friendly mood at his press conference

The Irish Bruiser is known for its colorful language and its even more colorful outfits when it comes to its media work. At the press conference, however, he was in a friendlier mood and was seen laughing and smiling throughout his exchange.

The mixed martial arts superstar has even shortened a question to complement “cowboy” on his snakeskin suit.

McGregor appeared to be a different person from the one who appeared before his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 – or before his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

“I haven’t changed too much, I am who I am,” said McGregor.

“Admittedly, it’s a different opponent and circumstances, but I’m happy to be here. I have a solid opponent, a veteran of the game. I am in a good place and happy to be here. “

“Blood will be shed on January 18th, but it won’t be bad blood. And it will be a knockout for the prediction of” Mystic Mac “.”

Getty – Contributor

The two fighters were both respectful at their last press conference

Despite his respectful demeanor, McGregor made it clear that he believed he would do the work against Cerrone.

“I have the feeling that I have the speed advantage. I am confident and committed. I made this game what it is. I will remind everyone.

“I can read Donald like a children’s book.”

