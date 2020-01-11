Conor McGregor receives UFC’s biggest fight exchange for Donald Cerrone’s return fight so far, but much less than he did against Floyd Mayweather

Loading...

Conor McGregor is expected to receive the largest fighting exchange in UFC history, but it’s still only a fraction of the amount he had before Floyd Mayweather.

The Irish fighter will return to the Octagon next weekend to take on Donald Cerrone after more than a year away.

The 31-year-old receives a guaranteed £ 3.8m purse for his battle with the veteran at UFC 246, according to the Daily Mail.

AFP or licensor

Conor McGregor returns to UFC

This is overshadowed by the character he received for his super fight with boxing legend Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor received an incredible £ 76million for this crossover fight he lost.

The last time he fought in the UFC was in October 2018 when he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Getty Images – Getty

Donald Cerrone is the opponent of Conor McGregor

For this competition, he received a record £ 2.3m which he also received when he challenged Eddie Alvarez as world champion with two weights.

The Irishman was also guaranteed a £ 2.2m guarantee for his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August 2016.

Conor McGregor works at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas

Guaranteed money is not the only money McGregor gets to fight Cerrone because he gets a share of the number of pay-per-views sold.

It was reported that he made an additional £ 20m in excess of his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for selling 2.4m PPV.