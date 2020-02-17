[conor-mcgregor-reignites-war-of-terms-with-diego-sanchez-and-trolls-veteran-immediately-after-his-controversial-ufc-get-about-michel-pereira]

Conor McGregor appeared to troll Diego Sanchez just after the American’s controversial win around Michel Pereira.

Sanchez, who has a very long-standing rivalry with ‘The Notorious’, was losing the combat by some margin right before Pereira was disqualified for an unlawful knee in the 3rd round of UFC Fight Night time 167.

AFP or licensors McGregor appeared to troll Diego Sanchez just after the American’s controversial win more than Pereira

The Irish bruiser then jokingly took to social media to poke enjoyable at the 38-year-outdated, composing: “Conor McGregor Vs Diego Sanchez.”

McGregor’s very last victory arrived from Donald Cerrone and it is not nevertheless distinct who his subsequent opponent will be, although the UFC have just declared a return to Dublin soon after 5 decades absent from Eire.

McGregor has consistently expressed his wish to struggle in his hometown Dublin, but he will need to have to persuade Dana White to allow him headline the 15 August, with the pay out-for each-watch figures he generates significantly better in the United States.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Sanchez defeated Pereira following the Brazilian was disqualified for an illegal knee

I am battling @DiegoSanchezUFC in Mexico, November 15th. He spoke a significant match. Now he will pay back with his profession. VIVA LA Eire!!! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October two, 2014

Sanchez’s victory came soon after Jan Blachowicz staked his assert as the ideal light-weight heavyweight in the division by knocking out Corey Anderson.

Jon Jones, the recent winner, was current in the crowd to witness Blachowicz pull off the amazing victory.

Blachowicz indicated he wished a shot to struggle Jones by pointing at him soon after his win, but Dominick Reyes stays in the combine to struggle the winner upcoming right after their controversial clash earlier this month.