Conor McGregor replies to Nate Diaz after KO knocking Donald Cerrone off at UFC 246

Conor McGregor welcomed the possibility of a third fight with Nate Diaz after his comeback win at UFC 246.

McGregor hadn’t fought since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, but wasted little time getting involved with Donald Cowboy Cerrone, an opponent with the most wins (23) and placements (16) in UFC history.

McGregor had his say in a possible trilogy fight with Nate Diaz

Several unorthodox shoulder strikes in a clinch bled Cerrone’s nose before a precise head butt and a flying knee turned out to be the beginning of the end when McGregor rained down on his helpless opponent.

Referee Herb Dean stepped in to play the competition within the first minute when McGregor scored his first win in more than three years in a welterweight division in which he had little experience.

His only previous attempt at £ 170 was to separate a couple of battles against longtime enemy Diaz, who was unaffected by McGregor, apparently calling Cerrone “weak” and calling the event “fake” on his Twitter account.

The two fights between McGregor and Diaz in 2016 were two of the biggest fights in the company’s history.

After overwhelming the world with a win in March, Diaz lost to the Irish in August by majority vote.

Diaz prevailed in the first fight and forced the Irish to type in the second round, but McGregor won the second fight

And after “The Notorious” was the first fighter to claim knockouts as a feather-light, light, and now 170-pound vehicle, he refuses to rule out a trilogy fight.

“Let’s go, Nathan,” he said in his post-fight press conference. “Let’s go, brother, number three.

“It’s always here, so we’re here, Nathan.”

