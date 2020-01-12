Conor McGregor reveals how much weight he has gained in the body transformation before the UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone

Loading...

Conor McGregor insists that he only gained 5 pounds before playing Donald Cerrone again.

The Irish Bruiser has been disregarded since October 2018 when he was overwhelmed by the Russian lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Instagram

McGregor looks good before returning to the octagon

But the 31-year-old is expected to return in the welterweight division – a stone that is heavier than 40 kg.

UFC chief Dana White said he allowed The Notorious to return at 170 pounds to avoid another grueling weight loss.

But the South Paw has shown that he is actually below the welterweight limit before his cage comeback.

McGregor told ESPN, “I’m underweight right now. I’m underweight. I would say 160 pounds and a bit.” I know I could have done it [Cerrone reduced to lightweight]. But I just don’t think it looks good at 155 pounds. It doesn’t look good at 155 pounds. He is a 170 pound fighter.

“Why would I want to make someone suffer?

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor was submitted by Khabib in his last fight

“I don’t care. No, I beat him up. I hit him at every weight.

“I hit him when I got the flu. So I don’t need it. “I just want to focus on my training and keep myself sharp. You know, I don’t have to cut and then build and then cut. I’m happy where I am.”

The eccentric MMA star has already promised another bang in Nurmagomedov if he defeats Cerrone next Saturday, while he’s also open to competing against superstar Jorge Masvidal.

He continued: “170 is an exciting thing for me,” said McGregor. “I like 170. I like what’s going on in the 170 division at the moment.

redeem

Conor McGregor receives the largest UFC fight exchange for the return of the octagon

ANSWER

Wilder blows “b ** ches” Joshua and Fury over plans to fight him and ally

MANDATORY

Josh Taylor reveals the next fight after signing Top Rank

‘we love it’

Triple H reveals why UK events are “great” and “unique” compared to US shows

DETAILS

Wilder vs Fury 2 press conference confirmed: when? British time? Live broadcast?

Gameday

Chelsea vs. Burnley on talkSPORT: lineups, kick-off times and live commentary

enormously

Tyson Fury meets Brock Lesnar at World Cup 36 – but only if he beats Deontay Wilder

Notorious

Conor McGregor in the next fight: UFC star returns next weekend – who is he facing?

REAL DILL

“He didn’t touch me” – McGregor’s teammate reveals what happened in the Khabib fight

collision

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2 Date: When Do Superstars Meet in Rematch?

“You have Jorge with this belt, you have the other guys fighting for the belt.

“I like what’s going on at 170 and I feel good at 170. I feel energetic; it’s what I weigh and that’s it. It opens up so many other possibilities.

“I’m not finished at 155 yet. No way. I couldn’t make this fight a problem.

“But I just want to go in as it is. Let the fight play as it is and then open all my possibilities. “