Conor McGregor says he will earn around $ 80 million for the Cowboy-Cerrone fight at UFC 246

Conor McGregor predicts a bumper day at UFC 246.

For the first time in almost 15 months, the Irishman returns to the octagon and takes on a mixed martial arts legend in Donald Cerrone.

However, McGregor is a sensation at the box office and by far the biggest attraction MMA has ever seen.

Getty Images – Getty

Conor McGregor expects to leave Las Vegas even richer on Saturday night

His last five bouts are the best-selling UFC pay-per-view bouts of all time. His boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 earned him $ 80-100 million, and McGregor expects another box office hit this weekend.

In an intensive interview with Ariel Helwani, he was asked how much he expected from his comeback fight, which he has done the most in his previous MMA career.

“I estimate about $ 80 million. We have Australia, Canada, England and Ireland … it should be a good one.

[For Khabib Nurmagomedov] I made $ 50 million. You think I’m toast, Ariel, but I’m still the bread! “

If he can defeat a very credible challenger in Cerrone, it will be more difficult with possible fights against BMF Jorge Masvidal and the second rate in his vengeance, with Khabib named as his next challenge.

Should he get the rematch with Khabib, which many expect before the end of 2020, he can expect to double his result against the Russian, which would break the UFC box office records.

McGregor made the right sounds before returning to the octagon this week and seems to have focused on the job.