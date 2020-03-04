conor-mcgregor-subsequent-combat:-nate-diaz-taunts-‘the-notorious’-ahead-of-possible-trilogy-battle-as-justin-gaethje-waits

Nate Diaz taunted bitter rival Conor McGregor as the world awaits the up coming transfer of MMA’s most profitable star.

The duo savored stunning fights in 2016, with McGregor avenging his initial defeat in the UFC in a closely fought bulk choice victory.

For many years, fans have clamoured for two of the major characters to satisfy yet again in the octagon, but it seemed unbelievable as their respective trajectories appeared destined to in no way cross once again.

Nevertheless, when Diaz returned to combat twice in 2019 it appeared as although fans could ultimately be about to witness the extended-awaited trilogy combat.

Despite racking up a 40-next win from Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in his UFC comeback, McGregor is even now still to affirm who he will encounter future right after vowing to entire a ‘season’ in 2020 with three fights.

But it seems as even though Diaz is not waiting around about for ‘The Notorious’ and tweeted: “What occurred to your season? I was currently back again in by now wtf?”

Diaz beat Anthony Pettis in August 2019, just before remaining stopped in his BMF title combat on the advice of the medical doctor against Jorge Masvidal.

The vicious cuts he sustained in New York had been eerily reminiscent to the wounds he picked up from McGregor in their first two bouts. Supplied he can be medically cleared, McGregor maybe provides the most effective option for Stockton’s very best.

The problem is a little fewer straight forward for McGregor who, specified his star standing, has a myriad of choices. Both of those he and president Dana White have talked about the Irishman struggling with the winner of the UFC light-weight title fight concerning Tony Ferguson and nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov in April.

Nevertheless, a far extra probably opponent would be No.4 rated contender Justin Gaethje supplied ‘The Highlight’ is also devoid of a scheduled opponent and has been significantly vociferous in attacking McGregor about his indiscretions.

Prior to his bout with Cerrone, McGregor’s head mentor John Kavanagh instructed talkSPORT.com he would normally welcome a 3rd combat.

“I’m not going to lie I’m a fan of Nate Diaz and the Diaz brothers” he claimed in January.

“The two fights they had have been fantastic, we’re 1-1.

“So it would seem unavoidable that people paths are going to cross again but let us see what comes about.”