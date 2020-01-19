Conor McGregor surprisingly calls Paul Felder for Donald Cerrone KO, not Jorge Masvidal or Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor disposed of Donald Cerrone in exactly the way that made him a superstar.

The 31-year-old returned to the octagon after almost 15 months and, as his trainer John Kavanagh said, looked better than ever.

McGregor secured the TKO victory with malicious ground and pounds

From the opening bell, McGregor took her to Cerrone and had him seriously injured in the first few seconds.

From then on, McGregor was relentless with the pressure and after landing a high kick and chasing that with a knee raised, Cerrone was almost done.

Referee Herb Dean gave him every chance to fight back, but it was clear that he was done.

After the fight, McGregor was asked what he wanted next and who he wanted to fight this year.

Surprisingly, the Irishman refused to speak to Jorge Masvidal – who was standing at the ring – by name or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor was the absolute professional right after his win over Donald Cerrone

Instead, he aimed at Paul Felder, a UFC lightweight who will face Dan Hooker on February 23.

“I like this weight distribution,” said McGregor of welterweight. “It’s good to go up and down. If God wants, I got out of here unscathed, I’m in shape, but I don’t think I’m still there. I still have to work to get back to where I was.

“So I’m going to celebrate, celebrate, spend time with my family tonight, then go back to the gym and exercise. And any of these little fools can get it. Even that little smelly idiot at the desk. All of them!”

Felder said he was concentrating on his next fight, but if he had survived, McGregor would have made it.

Felder, on the far right, worked for the UFC at night

Of course, thanks to his heritage, Felder is known as the Irish Dragon, even though he is an American. So McGregor can clearly see the value of waging this fight and which fans would appeal to him.

However, it is far more likely that Masvidal will face McGregor next and the BMF belt is in sight.