Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title and then Kamaru Usman’s welterweight belt

Conor McGregor looked like a new man during his press conference with Donald Cerrone on Wednesday.

The Irishman will collide with the legendary Cerrone at UFC 246, and he was respectful of his opponent but confident.

The journalists were obviously interested in looking beyond this struggle and discussing the opportunities that could hold out for the UFC’s biggest draw in 2020.

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor will face UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone this Saturday

If “Notorious” decides to hang out with £ 170, there are some natural opponents that make a lot of sense – namely Jorge Masvidal and welterweight world champion, Kamaru Usman.

McGregor was asked at the press conference which battle of the two he would prefer.

“This is interesting, what I would be more interested in,” replied McGregor. “I would take both.

“I would like this bad mother title, this belt, then I would like the gold. For me, the gold has a little more meaning, especially since the end of the BMF fight.

“I thought we would be robbed of a classic competition there. I thought it would only go into rounds four and five. But they’re both exciting fights. “

Masvidal requested the BMF belt from Nate Diaz last November for a medical break due to uncomfortable cuts around Diaz’s eye.

However, the Stockton fighter showed no signs of giving up and seemed to grow into the fight, so it’s easy to understand McGregor’s point of view.

“I would say that the more exciting fight would probably be myself against Jorge,” he continued, “from a stylistic point of view.

“Usman has a style similar to Khabib [Nurmagomedov], the sniff-the-jockstrap style.”

Getty Images – Getty

Jorge Masvidal won the BMF title at UFC 244 with a loss to Nate Diaz

This style wasn’t particularly good for McGregor at UFC 229 when Nurmagomedov defeated him extensively with a fourth-round submission.

So, is his long-term future at 170?

McGregor says he hasn’t made a decision yet, but the signs are promising.

“We’ll see what happens,” McGregor finished. “I am enjoying myself at 170. I am currently underweight. I feel good, I feel energetic, light, fast, accurate and precise. I am fine here.”