Conor McGregor will earn at least $ 3 million to fight Donald Cerrone, according to UFC 246 official wallets

Conor McGregor will earn at least $ 3 million at his UFC 246 main event with Donald Cerrone.

“The Notorious” is only a few hours away to meet the experienced American in the T-Mobile Arena – follow the live blog from talkSPORT here.

Conor McGregor faces UFC 246 against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

And while the fight doesn’t exactly bring in the kind of wealth it won against Floyd Mayweather, it’s certainly a tough payday.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), McGregor will take home a $ 3 million base wage from the UFC.

However, his opponent only gets $ 200,000 in base rate and another $ 200,000 to win.

It is worth noting that this number does not include pay-per-view numbers or sponsorship outside of the octagon.

UFC 246 wallet amounts per NSAC. Conor McGregor $ 3 million. Donald Cowboy Cerrone to show $ 200k to win $ 200k.

At the start of the fight week, McGregor told journalist Ariel Helwani that he would make a total of around $ 80 million for this fight – around $ 30 million more than he had earned against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

He said: “I estimate about $ 80 million.

“We have Australia, Canada, England and Ireland … it should be a good one.

“(For Khabib Nurmagomedov) I made $ 50 million. You think I’m toast, Ariel, but I’m still the bread! ‘