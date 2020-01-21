Conor McGregor will face Nate Diaz in the next fight, UFC legend Michael Bisping predicts, but coach John Kavanagh prefers Justin Gaethje

According to UFC legend Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor will compete against Nate Diaz in an exciting trilogy.

The former middleweight champion was caged in Las Vegas on Saturday night to witness McGregor’s triumphant return to the octagon. The Irishman disassembled Donald Cerrone devastatingly within 40 seconds.

Nate Diaz prevailed in the first fight against Conor McGregor, the Irishman won the second

The “Notorious” now has many potential big money fights on the horizon, with welterweights Kamaru Usman – the champion – and Jorge Masvidal in dispute.

UFC President Dana White believes the fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be fought. However, since McGregor is expected to take action again in the spring, Bisping no longer expects a title fight.

“I guarantee he will fight Nate Diaz next,” Hall of Famer Bisping told ESPN.

“Khabib will no longer fight him, he will fight Tony Ferguson on April 18 and he will then have Ramadan.

“Even if he defeats Tony, he won’t fight anyone anymore. Masvidal and Usman will fight each other.

“Conor has already annoyed Diaz and it’s a good deal, the fans and everyone else wants to see it and it makes money. That’s what happens, that’s my prediction. “

In the meantime, McGregor’s trainer John Kavanagh wants his welterweight fighter to face Justin Gaethje and is expecting him back before the summer.

John Kavanagh, Mcgregor’s coach, said his personal preference was to fight Justin Gaethje next, then try to win the light belt

“Then you are on the same schedule for a fight [against the Nurmagomedov Ferguson winner] a few months later,” said Kavanagh Ariel Helwanis MMA show.

“Justin Gaethje at 170 [Ibs] would be my personal preference,” he added.

“It’s another lightweight, but none of them need to save weight.

“The vision is for this 155-pound belt to come back, so it’s a step in that direction. I see no reason to lose weight with no belt on a leash. Why else would he do it?

“Stay at that weight, don’t lose weight and when the big one comes off, shed the last 15 pounds.”

However, Kavanagh has confirmed that sooner or later a third fight with Diaz will take place.

Speaking to talkSPORT.com before UFC 246, he said, “I’m not going to lie. I’m a fan of Nate Diaz and the Diaz brothers,” he said.

“The two fights were fantastic, we are 1-1.

“So it seems inevitable that these paths will cross again, but let’s see what happens.”