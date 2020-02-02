Conor Mcgregor’s 2020 car garage contains these 12 sweet rides

Conor McGregor is one of the most popular names around the world because of his great success as a mixed martial artist. However, what really pays special attention to him is the fact that he has a fairly eccentric personality. This is also evident in his illustrious car collection. This man clearly has a good taste in cars and is not afraid to spend his hard-earned money.

After all that has been said so far, in this article we will look at 13 cars that are in the Conor McGregor collection. It will be easy to understand why we all want the cars that are listed as they are all fantastic in their own way. Ultimately, most of these cars are too expensive to buy on their own, which is why it is so remarkable that he was able to collect them all.

Well, without further delay, let’s get started!

12 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

by daily mail

McGregor is definitely very proud to own the beautiful Lamborgini Aventador Roadster. This vehicle is really one of the best when it comes to overall speed as its engine is immensely powerful. This is a vehicle that all car collectors wish they could have, but just don’t have the means to do it.

11 Rolls Royce Ghost

via DuPont Registry

The Rolls Royce Ghost is one of McGregor’s favorite cars. That makes a lot of sense because it has an immensely high level of class. This is one of the best cars out there from this manufacturer today, so everyone wants one. This seems to be McGregor’s best vehicle at the end of the day, with his own picture on it.

RELATED: 10 Reality TV Stars Driving Smart Cars (and 6 Driving Bats)

10 McLaren P1

via youtube

McGregor is a big fan of fast cars, and this is illustrated by the fact that he owns a McLaren P1. The main purpose of this car is to provide a lot of entertainment for its drivers so that you know that this car can reach speed with ease. To make things even better, the P1 is also perfect in handling.

9 Lamborghini Huracan Avio

via DuPont Registry

The Lamborghini Huracan Avio is one of the top cars in the entire history of the automotive world. Given this, it makes sense that McGregor quickly added one of these titles to his illustrious collections. It’s certainly a vehicle that a lot of people dream of owning, so McGregor should be excited to own it.

RELATED: 15 stunning photos of celebrities and their Lamborghinis

8 Rolls Royce Phantom

via DuPont Registry

The Rolls Royce Phanton is certainly a vehicle known for its high level of luxury. However, this car lives even more from the fact that it has first-class safety features and handling. As a result, it really makes sense that it’s so expensive. This definitely helps to improve the overall quality of the McGregor collection.

7 BMW i8

via SCMP

The BMW i8 is definitely one of the car manufacturer’s best vehicles. This is due to the fact that it not only has high speed, but also very high reliability. As a result, it makes sense that McGregor decided to buy. We would all afford it if we could afford it.

6 Rolls Royce Wraith

by daily mail

The Rolls Royce Wraith is certainly a vehicle that is very entertaining to drive, as it not only looks fantastic, but is also extremely fast. This is the type of vehicle we car enthusiasts cannot get enough of. It makes sense that McGregor would love this car too, since he’s a big fan of this manufacturer and loves his sports cars.

RELATED: 18 Strict Rules That Rolls Royce Owners Must Follow

5 BMW 730d M Sport

via twitter

The BMW 730d M Sport is definitely a very sick car. This is one of the best cars from this manufacturer because it is immensely fast and strong in its overall structure. It is easy to understand why McGregor chose to add it to their top collection as it has every quality he often looks for.

4 Rolls-Royce Dawn

via twitter

As you can see, McGregor likes Rolls-Royces a lot. The Rolls-Royce Dawn is a cool car that many wish they could own personally. McGregor lives many of our dreams of having one. This vehicle is certainly one that has received a lot of praise so far because it is immensely strong in terms of overall performance and structure.

3 Mercedes-Benz S500

via pinterest

The Mercedes-Benz S500 has many features that make it one of the best cars. Not only is it a very good looking car, it is also able to reach very high speeds with ease. Handling also deserves a lot of praise. Ultimately, this is a great vehicle to collect clearly.

2 Cadillac Escalade

via GM Authority

The Cadillac Escalade is definitely a sick car, so it makes a lot of sense that McGregor decided to buy it. This certainly includes the level of luxury that he often tends to while having a high level of overall performance. At the end of the day, this isn’t the fastest car in its collection, but it’s still sick.

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

over the sun

At the end of this list, let’s look at the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. This is another classic example of McGregor’s love of luxury vehicles that look cool. This is not the same as many of his other cars, but even with this car, there is no question that many of us would love one because of its reliability.

Sources: duPont REGISTRY, EssentiallySports

NEXT: 15 facts about Eminem’s impressive car collection

Next

15 senseless 2000s roadsters built to collapse

