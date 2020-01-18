Conor McGregor’s next fight: MMA star returns THIS EVENING at UFC 246

Superstar Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC this weekend.

McGregor’s last fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov – already in 2018 – ended in defeat for the 31-year-old in the Octagon.

McGregor is back – much to the delight of UFC fans

A lot has been said about the comeback of The Notorious and he will now re-enter the ring.

McGregor wants to regain his role as the leader in sport and his next fight will be decisive for how his career will develop in the future.

Conor McGregor: Where was he?

McGregor, who defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, had to wait two years before returning to Khabib in October 2018.

For the Irish, however, it ended in disaster when the Russian won a submission in the fourth round.

Chaos broke out afterwards as the new champion leapt across the cage to confront McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis in the front row.

McGregor then hit a member of his rival’s team before another of Khabib’s gym mates met the former champion.

McGregor was suspended from the UFC for six months because he was detained in the ugly Khabib fight for nine months. Both fighters also received heavy fines.

Conor McGregor will face Donald Cowboy Cerrone on January 18

Conor McGregor: When will he return?

Speculation about McGregor’s sporting future after this damaging defeat against Khabib was widespread.

There was talk of him retreating or having another shot in a boxing match.

But now he’s going to return to the Octagon on Saturday night, January 18, the early morning hours of Sunday for British combat fans.

McGregor will headline a fight for UFC 246 against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

They are expected to be brought into the octagon at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday evening Sundays at 6 a.m. in the UK.

Fight fans around the world will hope McGregor can return with a bang, but Cerrone’s camp believes The Notorious is facing yet another defeat.

“We have multiple submission wins, head kick knockout wins, we have choices,” said Cerrones coach Jafari Vanier.

“He’s got a left hand right now. You see Conor isn’t handing anyone over. You don’t see the guy on the floor, very rarely. I’m not saying we’re going to force the fight to the floor, but I say he has to do a lot worry more than we do.

“We only have to worry about a left hand and the first round in which it turns up in flames. You have never seen “Cowboy” before. After the first one and a half laps, Conor fades.

“There’s not a lot of pop left hand anymore. Footwork is sinking, his hands are heavy. These are things you can watch and see, so they’re not a secret to what’s going on.

“For us, it’s all about capitalizing on these things. Make sure we are very aware of it. In this first round, open your eyes and stay away from your left hand. We stay away from this left hand away, it’s going to be a short night. “

Conor McGregor works at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas

McGregor vs. Cerrone: Combat Card

Main card (BT Sport Box Office from 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 19)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (Welterweight)

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene (heavyweight)

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso (women straw weight)

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Preparations (BT Sport from 1 a.m.)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber (female fly weight)

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson (featherweight)

Early Preliminary Round (UFC Fight Pass from 11.30 p.m.)

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich (female fly weight)

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne (Bantamweight)

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet (Light Heavyweight)

Conor McGregor and Cowboy Cerrone face each other at UFC 246

McGregor vs. Cerrone: History of the Band

McGregor – Cerrone

Nationality: Irish – American

Age: 31-36 years

Height: 5ft9 – 6ft1

Attitude: south paw – orthodox

Range: 74 to 73 inches

Record: 21-4-0 (25 fights in total) – 36-13-0 (50 fights in total with one without competition)

KOs: 18-10

Debut: 03.08.2008 – 02.11.2006

Nickname: The infamous cowboy

