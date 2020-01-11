Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis talks to Khabib Nurmagomedov about the UFC 229 fight and believes Russians ran away in Las Vegas

Loading...

Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis already revealed in October 2018 what really happened to Khabib Nurmagomedov during his infamous battle.

The Irishman returns for the first time since losing to Nurmagomedov when he takes on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 18.

Sky news

Dillon Danis and Khabib Nurmagomedov got into a conflict after the main UFC 299 event

McGregor had to submit to his bitter rival in the fourth round, but the fight will be remembered for the ugly scenes inside and outside the octagon.

After Danis nurtured Nurmagomedov in front of the cage, he jumped over the fence and jumped straight into a huge hand-to-hand fight. At the same time, several members of the lightweight team sneaked into the octagon to attack McGregor from behind.

Both men received heavy fines and suspensions for their part of the fight, while Khabib’s teammates also posted bans. But Danis has now revealed that the dispute happened so quickly that none of the men had a chance to land serious strikes.

“No, he didn’t connect,” Danis told Schmo. “You know what’s funny when he jumped over the thing and had his feet and arms up, he didn’t really know what he was going to hit me with.

See caption

Danis was brought in to help McGregor prepare for the 2016 Nate Diaz rematch

McGregor was attacked from behind by Abubakar Nurmagomedov

“So I thought: will I be kicked or hit immediately? I just blocked, then I hit him with my right hand, and then I remember that he came forward and I planed him, and then he just tried to run away and I tried his head to grab.

“It was just a mess and then everyone was beaten and police officers went everywhere and … he didn’t touch me at all.

“I remember hitting him a good number of times, and then I remember he tried to detach and run away, and I tried to touch his head and beat him up. But it was chaos. Everything happened so quickly. “

Danis was hired to prepare McGregor for the rematch with Nate Diaz in August 2016 because he knows the Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Ultimately, he earned the Irishman’s respect and trust to remain part of his team.

Getty Images – Getty

The UFC lightweight champion didn’t get the belt wrapped around his waist as usual

Getty Images – Getty

A bloody and injured McGregor was properly led out of the T-Mobile arena

And the Bellator welterweight believes that McGregor’s BJJ expertise is far greater than his opponents or critics would ever have expected.

Given that Cerrone has 17 wins and Georges St-Pierre even recognizes the base game “Cowboy”, many believe that this will be the 36-year-old’s chance of success. But Danis is not convinced.

“Conor was always prepared, man,” added Danis. “Conor was one of the best jiu-jitsu guys I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise since I’ve trained with him. His jiu-jitsu is on a different level, and it’s always been that way.”

“I think people just underestimate him for some reason, but if it goes down you’ll see it,” Danis continued. “You’ll see how good he is.”