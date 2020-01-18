ConorMcGregor expects to earn $ 80 million to fight Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246

Conor McGregor predicts a bumper payday when he returns to the octagon at UFC 246.

After 15 months, the Irish superstar is back in sport – and he’s competing against a mixed martial arts legend in Donald Cerrone.

McGregor is a sensation at the box office and by far the biggest attraction that MMA has ever seen. So his return is causing a lot of excitement.

Conor McGregor expects to leave Las Vegas even richer on Saturday night

His last five bouts were the best-selling UFC pay-per-view bouts of all time, and his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 earned him between $ 80 and $ 100 million.

And McGregor is expecting another blockbuster this weekend.

In an in-depth interview with Ariel Helwani, he was asked how much he expected in his comeback fight, and he replied, “I estimate about $ 80 million (£ 61 million).

“We have Australia, Canada, England and Ireland … it should be a good one.

(For Khabib Nurmagomedov) I made $ 50 million. You think I’m toast, Ariel, but I’m still the bread! ‘

UFC President Dana White did not deny that McGregor would receive this figure for his night work and said, “Listen, Conor is a formidable superstar in the sport and he is a phenomenon. The child has had since the day he entered earned a lot of money ..

“From the first day since he fought, he started to rise. Nothing has changed. Obviously he needs a win and it is a big deal for him to come back here and win this fight. ‘

If McGregor can defeat a very credible challenger in Cerrone, he’ll face even bigger and more lucrative battles in 2020.

BMF defending champion Jorge Masvidal and the second part of his feud with Khabib are possible options.

McGregor’s fortune could triple this year should he achieve his ambitions.

Since joining UFC in 2013, he has an estimated net worth of $ 120 million.

He has recommended brands such as Burger King and Beats by Dre and also his popular Irish whiskey burner Proper No. Twelve founded.

McGregor recently posted on social media that his mind was sold in bulk. He said: “In my first year, whiskey sales were over $ 1 billion! Whether you like it or not, there is a new king in town! Real whiskey, liquid sunshine! “