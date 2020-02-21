[consadole-sapporo-postpone-ticket-revenue-more-than-virus-fears]

Consadole Sapporo stated Friday they will postpone the standard sale of tickets for J. League dwelling online games simply because of considerations about the speedy-spreading COVID-19.

The transfer comes after health and fitness minister Katsunobu Kato urged warning over holding large-scale occasions throughout the country in the wake of the epidemic.

“After seeing the announcement of the government company dealing with the coronavirus and subsequent consultation with the J. League and other applicable stakeholders we will analyze the most effective way to phase household game titles in purchase to prevent the even more distribute of the virus,” the club mentioned on its web site.

Consadole, which performs its property matches at Sapporo Dome, raising the threat of infection, has also suspended advanced ticket profits for lover club members till further more recognize.

Soccer officials will step up measures to steer clear of the spread of the disorder at this weekend’s year-opening fixtures, in accordance to J. League Chairman Mitsuru Murai, who advised Japanese media that amplified numbers of medics would be on hand.