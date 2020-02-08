Conservation Dogs: The New Zealand Predator Control Wildlife Protection Force

It is not exactly what you would expect from the front lines of New Zealand’s defense against millions of insatiable killers.

It weighs a little more than 6 kg, is not quite 30 cm tall at the shoulder, has an irrepressibly agitated tail and is more cuddly than athletic.

Even his name – Gadget – is unlikely to strike fear in the hearts of his enemies.

Yet these little furry shoulders carry a heavy responsibility, as she is part of a crack team of conservation dogs tasked with sniffing rats, stoats, feral cats and other introduced predators.

Without Gadget and his friends, nowhere – not even the most distant offshore islands – would be safe for the unique native species of New Zealand.

Sandy King with Gadget, a Jack Russell-fox terrier cross formed to scent rodents. Gadget also has its own Facebook page with more than 1,000 subscribers. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Gadget human Sandy King says she spotted the Jack Russell-fox terrier cross on Trade Me seven years ago.

The gadget may have been a “neighborhood special” – the result of an unauthorized visit by a dog from another farm – but it had the right breeds to make a good rodent dog.

“I looked at the puppies and at first she seemed the least suitable. She was the litter of the litter with short legs and short fur, but what she lacked in size made up for his attitude – and that matters more “Said the king.

The power of a small dog

In December, Gadget joined 18 other conservation dogs as they searched every nook and cranny of the pest-free Ipipiri Islands in the East Bay of the Islands in search of uninvited guests.

To become a certified parasite detection dog, it took 18 months of intensive training; now she and King run a business called Paws 4 Conservation, which contracts with the Department of Conservation (DoC) for rodent detection services.

The pair is based on Stewart Island, which has the three species of rats found in New Zealand (but, curiously, no mice) while the neighboring Ulva Island, a wildlife sanctuary, has neither rats nor mice. . One of Gadget’s responsibilities is to make sure it stays that way.

“If she smells of a rat, she has a special look and she puts her paw in the air. And if there is something alive in the surroundings, she becomes completely frantic, digging, rummaging and sniffing.”

Greg van der Lee, DOC ranger from Whitianga with Maia, a German hunting terrier trained to detect mustelids. “She loves it in the Bay of Islands, she has a lot of fun playing with her friends.” Photo / Peter de Graaf

Gadget’s role goes beyond just sniffing out unwanted rodents. She is also a canine public relations activist, reminding New Zealanders of the value of their unique wildlife and the need to always be alert to pests.

The gadget is, after all, “just a little nose”. It is not a war that she can win alone.

Each time the pair travels by ferry between the mainland and Stewart Island, Gadget checks that the passengers and their equipment are not stowaways. Each search is an opportunity to spread the message, as is its popular Facebook page with more than 1,000 subscribers.

“A cute little dog gets people involved, so you can tell them about what you’re doing. And because she’s small and non-threatening, she’s great with kids, so we do a lot of school visits. It’s the power of a Little Dog. “

10,000 human noses

Fin Buchanan, a senior pest detection consultant, said the DoC’s dog conservation program has 91 four-legged employees and 74 human managers.

Some are employed directly by the DoC, while others are private contractors or employed by local authorities.

Pest detection dogs are trained to detect unwanted predators; Species dogs are trained to locate endangered wildlife such as kiwi and kākāpō.

The Great Barrier Reef husband and wife team Sarah Matthew and Chris Giblin with Tui and Max, labrador / border collie / huntaway crosses trained to locate feral cats. Giblin says of the Bay of Islands: “What sets us apart is the way hapū, Project Island Song and DOC work together to trap. It’s a collaborative conservation effort, it’s really cool . ” Photo / Peter de Graaf

They all have one thing in common that makes them such a powerful conservation tool, says Buchanan.

“It’s the little black thing on the end of their face. The nose of a dog is at least 10,000 times more powerful than that of a human.”

Even your average domestic dog has 300 million olfactory receptors versus 6 million in humans, while the proportion of the canine brain devoted to odor analysis is 40 times greater than that of a human. No wonder their noses are so useful.

An annual meeting

Once a year, the DoC organizes a week-long meeting for its canine employees and their human masters.

The objective is twofold, explains Buchanan.

“It is an opportunity for all of our dog handlers to do a job together as they are scattered across the country, from Stewart Island to Paihia, and to learn from each other. We have very new handlers – dogs and others who have been doing it for a long time. “

The other objective is to give the host area – in this case the Bay of Islands, the year before the Mercury Islands off Coromandel – a thorough control of parasites.

Between trips to the Ipipiri Islands, where the pests were eradicated in 2009 as part of the Island Song project, the dogs sniffed in the mainland forests and carried out biosecurity checks at each dock and marina in the bay.

Aucklander Hannah Johnston is a full-time detection dog handler whose canine teammates are hunting for plague skinks and rodents. Photo / Peter de Graaf

No pests were detected on the islands, a result that Buchanan describes as “very reassuring”, but the picture was not as rosy on the continent.

Wildcat detector dogs found 30 cat scats – a polite word for poop – in the Opua State Forest, in an area where the Bay Bush Action conservation group plans to expand its efforts to trapping pests, while a mustelidae detection dog caught a whiff of stoat or weasel on the shore at the Waitangi Golf Club, a stone’s throw from the Grounds Treaty.

Buchanan says dogs are still muzzled in wildlife areas. Their job is not to kill the pests but to let their owners know if they are present.

“If the dogs indicate on an island that our work is almost done. We say,” Guys, you have a problem “. Then the local DoC staff or contractors go with traps or, in the worst case scenario, they may have to put the bait. “

Before the annual meetings started, pest controls targeted only one species with a dog and a master sweeping one island at a time.

“At that time, a rodent dog could have told us that there are no rats on the island but left an ermine undetected and feasting on native birds for perhaps months until a mustelid detection dog visit. “

That changed just over three years ago when Kiwibank became a member of the Conservation Dog Program.

The extra money had “made a difference” and the program now has a full-time manager, two senior advisers and four teams of full-time handlers, a school education program and the ability to bring people and dogs together for on-the-job training.

The rarest bird on the planet

One of the newest parasite detection dogs from the Russell rally also has one of the most important jobs.

Moki, a Jack Russell, and his master Kerri Moir are based in the Chatham Islands, where they help take care of some of New Zealand’s rarest birds.

Moki is the only parasite detection dog in the country trained exclusively to scent rats. He has no interest in other rodents. His nose won’t even tremble for a mouse.

Chatham Island Kerri Moir with a Jack Russell detecting rats named Moki. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Twice a year, the pair visit Pitt Island, the smaller of the two inhabited Chatham Islands, which has a grand total of 50 humans, an unknown number of mice and zero rats.

It is essential that the Pitt rat population remains at zero. If a rat managed to hide on a boat for Pitt Island, it could swim the short distance to Rangatira or Mangere Islands, and it would be an ecological disaster.

These two islands are home to unique species such as the blackbird of the Chatham Islands, which once had the unenviable title of the rarest bird in the world. In 1980, only five remained, only one of which was a fertile female. A huge effort has brought the robins back, but they remain vulnerable.

Twice a year, Moir and Moki, who are employed by Environment Canterbury and under contract to the Chatham Islands Council, scan Pitt Island to ensure it is still free from rats.

Moir said that the meeting at Russell’s Orongo Bay Holiday Park was “incredible”.

“It’s a chance to get together with all the other dog handlers and learn new things. Moki and I have only been in this game for 18 months but everyone brings a little wisdom.”

Even the weeds

Not all detection dogs are trained to detect pests. The 19 passionate noses that visited Russell belonged to rodent dogs, cats, mustelid dogs, plague-tolerant skink dogs, an Argentine ant dog and an adventitious dog.

(Before asking, not this kind of weed. Although it may be useful in Northland …)

John Taylor of Invercargill with Wink, a one-eyed lead dog trained to sniff out invasive weeds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Wink was raised as a lead dog on a Southland farm but was still a puppy when an untreated ulcer cost him the sight of one eye.

“So the farmer gave it to me,” says Invercargill dog handler, John Taylor.

“He gave the best dog he has ever had.”

Now the one-eyed Wink is one of three weed sniffer dogs in New Zealand. His specialty is spartine, an invasive herb that grows in estuaries, trapping silt and depriving fish and birds of their habitat.

Thanks in part to the teamwork of Wink and Taylor, spartin is now practically eradicated from the South Island. The main problems are now the Firth of Thames and the port of Kaipara.

Best friends

Pests don’t have to be big or have sharp teeth to threaten Aotearoa’s wildlife.

DoC guard Adeline Bosman trained Vito, a Welsh springer spaniel, to scent Argentinian ants, a predator that compensates for its lack of size with aggression and numbers.

Bosman says that a special type of nose is needed to locate these small targets. Springer Spaniels make great sniffer dogs, and the temperament of the Welsh variety makes them a better fit for work than the more intense English Springer Spaniel.

DOC dog handler Adeline Bosman with her “best companion” Vito, a Welsh springer spaniel trained to detect Argentinian ants. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bosman and Vito started on Mercury Island, off the Coromandel Peninsula, but have more recently been employed to work on the Hauraki Gulf Islands in Auckland.

“The Argentine ants breed in prolific numbers and form large super-colonies,” says Bosman.

“They are multi-queens so they are not easy to eradicate and they move all the other ants. They will eat lizards, other insects and even small birds. They are very aggressive. These are the numbers.”

The Argentinian invaders are known to be in Northland, but the fortnight of Vito in the Bay of Islands has remained virgin. Bosman has seen many native ants on the islands, which she says is a good sign.

The key to keeping ants away from the islands is for everyone to check their boats, bags and equipment before leaving.

“If everyone does their part, it would really help the islands. They are such a treasure.”

While the power of the canine nose is essential to a successful detection dog, it is not the most important thing.

The main ingredient of the Conservation Dog Program is the relationship between the dog and the handler.

Like all Russell teams, Bosman and Vito are pretty much inseparable. When she got Vito for the first time, she took a month off to devote full time to bonding with him.

“We are such a close team. He is my best friend,” she said.

.