Conservation Dogs: The New Zealand Predator Control Wildlife Protection Force

It is not exactly what you would expect from the front lines of New Zealand’s defense against millions of insatiable killers.

It weighs a little more than 6 kg, is not quite 30 cm tall at the shoulder, has an irrepressibly agitated tail and is more cuddly than athletic.

Sandy King with Gadget, a Jack Russell-fox terrier cross formed to scent rodents. Gadget also has its own Facebook page with more than 1,000 subscribers. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Greg van der Lee, DOC ranger from Whitianga with Maia, a German hunting terrier trained to detect mustelids. “She loves it in the Bay of Islands, she has a lot of fun playing with her friends.” Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Great Barrier Reef husband and wife team Sarah Matthew and Chris Giblin with Tui and Max, labrador / border collie / huntaway crosses trained to locate feral cats. Giblin says of the Bay of Islands: “What sets us apart is the way hapū, Project Island Song and DOC work together to trap. It’s a collaborative conservation effort, it’s really cool . ” Photo / Peter de Graaf

Aucklander Hannah Johnston is a full-time detection dog handler whose canine teammates are hunting for plague skinks and rodents. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Chatham Island Kerri Moir with a Jack Russell detecting rats named Moki. Photo / Peter de Graaf

John Taylor of Invercargill with Wink, a one-eyed lead dog trained to sniff out invasive weeds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

DOC dog handler Adeline Bosman with her “best companion” Vito, a Welsh springer spaniel trained to detect Argentinian ants. Photo / Peter de Graaf

