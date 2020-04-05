Conservative Radio Broadcaster Erick Erickson Criticized for Placing ‘Burning Cross’ on the Front Page

The old conservative radio host, Erick Erickson, was accused of fanaticism or lacked awareness of U.S. history. after posting pictures on social media Saturday night which according to many critics looked like a “burning cross.”

Erickson, an evangelical Christian blogger and radio host based in Atlanta, posted pictures to Twitter and Instagram right in front of Palm Sunday that showed a cross radiating on its front page. He commented that children who go to school with their children make and sell large crosses to support the efforts of local hospitals to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

The conservative blogger noted he “added lights” to the cross, which made his social media criticism blazing with the Ku Klux Klan comparison and questions about racial significance behind putting what appeared to be a “burning cross” on someone’s page.

Two brothers who went to school with my children made this and sold it for $ 20. They then took the money and bought snacks for the regional hospital break room. I add lights. pic.twitter.com/4stTVxiebg

– Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 5, 2020

“Faith for fear. Renewal: thinking I should note that I didn’t make this. Two children of our age have made this and sold it for $ 20 then bought a break room snack for a local hospital with money. I adding lights, “Erickson wrote on Instagram Saturday night, immediately drawing a surprised reaction.

For Christians, this year’s Holy Week begins Sunday and ends next Saturday when Erickson and millions of other faith followers trace events that caused the death of Jesus Christ through crucifixion on the cross. But despite the cross illuminated by Erickson’s Christian faith, he was immediately ridiculed because what many said was a shocking picture. The name conservative blogger appeared as a trending topic Sunday morning when thousands of comments flooded his post.

“Erick Erickson with a burning cross on his page is the only thing about this week that doesn’t seem surprising,” answered popular Palmer Report blogger Bill Palmer.

“I’m not sure Erick Erickson thought about this,” tweeted political scientist Miranda Yaver. “Maybe rethinking the lights,” added the Twitter user concerned.

Dozens of posts show photos of the Ku Klux Klan from the 19th and 20th centuries saluting the burning crosses at demonstrations or on the pages of victims they wanted to intimidate during the Jim Crow era in US history.

Erickson did not respond to Newsweek’s request for comment Sunday.

He wrote on The Resurgent’s blog last week that the US government should not “catch preachers” who have chosen to provide services despite coronavirus warnings from the state and federal levels. But he also urged church leaders to “take responsibility” when planning events with congregations of people in the middle of a pandemic.

Erickson has long floated conspiracy theories among conservative and right-wing followers, especially through the very popular RedState media outlet.

