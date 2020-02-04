Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has announced the diagnosis of lung cancer in the air

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – The conservative radio talk show host, Rush Limbaugh, announced Monday that he was diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer”. However, he plans to continue his program “as normal and competent” as possible while undergoing treatment.

Limbaugh, 69, said in the air that he first noticed on the weekend of his birthday on January 12 that something was wrong after he started to have difficulty breathing. He said his diagnosis was confirmed by two medical facilities on January 20.

Otherwise, Limbaugh told his audience, he had “no symptoms” at the moment.

Limbaugh, who has been a mainstay of US radio and culture wars for more than 30 years, said he “will not be on the show in the next few days if we find out the course of treatment and have more tests done.”

“But as I said, I’ll be here as often as possible,” he added. He said he hoped he would return to the Airwaves on Thursday.

The radio host started his announcement feeling uncomfortable talking about himself and then said, “I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you.”

“The result is that I was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer,” he said. The shortness of breath, which he had thought to be asthma, turned out to be a “lung problem with malignancy”. He didn’t mention a forecast.

Limbaugh has been a leading voice of the political right and a nemesis of the left since he started his show in 1985 in the midst of the Republican Revolution by Ronald Reagan, a man whom he called “the greatest president of the 20th century”.

Limbaugh, who represents a provocative, populist brand of social and political conservatism, has a weekly audience of around 20 million listeners during a three-hour daily show that airs on around 600 radio stations in the United States – he calls them “Ditto Heads” – reached.

Critics such as the liberal former Senator Al Franken – a former comedian who wrote a book entitled “Rush Limbaugh is a big fat liar” – criticized him as a split figure who routinely falsified the facts.

Nevertheless, Limbaugh’s success has shaped the Republican Party’s agenda in the media and sparked a wave of conservative radio, television and internet commentators, including Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Alex Jones.

Much of Limbaugh’s appeal has been attributed to his cheeky, colorful style and his joy in attracting liberals.

He coined the term “Femi-Nazis” to belittle women’s rights groups, and once said, “The difference between Los Angeles and yogurt is that yogurt comes with fewer fruits.”

Limbaugh has had a number of medical problems in the past few decades, including hearing loss caused by a cochlear implant and dependence on prescription pain relievers that took him to rehab for several weeks in 2003.