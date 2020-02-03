Conservative radio presenter Rush Limbaugh was diagnosed with lung cancer

Conservative radio presenter Rush Limbaugh said on Monday that he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Limbaugh directed listeners to his program and said it would take a few days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” when announcing his illness. He had experienced shortness of breath that he initially thought could be heart related, but turned out to be a lung malignancy.

Limbaugh’s announcement comes at a tumultuous political time, while President Donald Trump is closing the process of deposition.

He started his national radio show in 1988 from New York and later moved to Palm Beach, Florida.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster has dominated talk radio with a raw, liberal bashing style that made him one of the most influential voices of American right-wing politics and inspired other conservative broadcasters, including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.

“Hurry in our prayers,” tweeted Beck. “We live in a time of modern miracles. Millions pray that you will find one.”

Will continue to work

In his show, Limbaugh, 69, said he plans to work as much as possible. He also said that over the past two weeks he had focused “more intensively” on what he called his “deeply personal relationship” with God.

The approval and friendship of the media figure is a conservative political treasure. His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter that Limbaugh read in the air in December 1992 and sealed his reputation among conservatives: “You have become the number one voice for conservatism in our country,” Reagan wrote.

Two years later, Limbaugh would be credited as widely as the key to taking over the US Congress for the first time in 40 years, he was considered an honorary member of the new class.

With his comments and sketches such as “Barack the Magic Negro”, a song in his program that “makes Obama feel good” and that the politician is guilty, the politician is guilty of hate speech, including intolerance and blatant racism. is “black, but not authentic.”