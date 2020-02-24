[Conservative Think Tank Dispatches German Teenager Dubbed ‘Anti-Greta’ to Speak at CPAC]

Naomi Seibt, a blonde German teenager, has become a U.S. think tank’s weapon of choice when it comes to combatting climate activist and global phenomenon Greta Thunberg.

The Heartland Institute, a conservative think tank that rejects the scientific consensus on climate change, labeled Seibt as “a fantastic voice for free markets and for climate realism” and has booked her to speak at CPAC later this week.

Seibt has already headlined at the UN climate conference in Madrid this past December, and CPAC will be her American debut.

Although the German 19-year-old rejects “climate alarmism,” she mimics Thunberg in several ways, including usage of the “How dare you?” phrase, which Seibt alternatively uses as her “message to the media.”

Seibt and Thunberg are additionally both young and persuasive European figures who seem to only differ when it comes to their opposing viewpoints on climate change and activism.

A Heartland video titled “Naomi Seibt vs. Greta Thunberg: whom should we trust?” shows a side-by-side comparison of Seibt and Thunberg, during which Seibt claimed to dislike the term ‘anti-Greta,” stating, “it suggests I myself am an indoctrinated puppet, I guess, for the other side.”

Explaining why a U.S. think tank would involve themselves in European politics, James Taylor, a director at the Heartland Institute, stated in a three-page proposal, “Funding for our Germany Environmental Issues project will enable Heartland to provide Naomi with the equipment and the sources she needs to present a series of effective videos calling attention to the negative impacts of overreaching environmental regulations.”