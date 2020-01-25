Conservatives divided according to philosophical lines

For most Americans, conservatism means the stuff that Republicans are for, and liberalism means what Democrats are for. I do not mean this as a criticism, but as a fact.

One of the great things about America is that politics – let alone political philosophy – is not a big part of the lives of most people. Paying attention to what the eggheads and theorists of the left and right want the parties to do is only worth it if you are mainly interested in politics.

The challenge for conservatives today is that the Republican party really does not know what it is for, except for defending President Trump and opposing democrats and socialism. While the battle for accusation sucks up all the oxygen in public, there is a robust battle behind the scenes about what it means to be conservative.

Part of it is scattered in public opinion, mostly focused on nationalism – what it means, what it needs in terms of policy, how it differs from traditional conservatism or at all. Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. And Marco Rubio, R-Fla. For example, have offered thoughtful versions of “economic nationalism,” as opposed to libertarianism (both real and imagined).

There are many different mindsets here, but a common theme is the idea that the government should be more interventionist in the economy: policymakers should be more willing to override the market for everything from major technology to childcare to trade.

Republicans were outraged by the way the Obama administration chose “winners and losers in the economy.” Some were shocked when Obama saved automakers with a huge award, Trump has now given more help to farmers than Obama ever gave Detroit, and if an elected Republican complained about it, I missed it – frankly, the farmers ‘rescue operations were necessary because of the president’s trade wars, but that only proves the Republicans’ willingness to replace their judgment with that of the market.

I thought it might be useful to give some modest suggestions on how to think about things like these warming up debates.

First, conservation is the root of conservatism. The great conservative philosopher Roger Scruton, who died earlier this month, said: “Conservatism starts from a sentiment that all adults can easily share: the sentiment that good things are easily destroyed but not easily created.” This sentiment is central to traditional conservatism, but it is not limited by ideology or bias. Many liberals (and even some socialists) have shown this temperament.

Secondly, with the big gap in conservative theory, there are people who are anti-left and those who are anti-state. To give a rough illustration, some people are against public schools because they think education is not a proper task for the state. Others on the right side think public schools are fine; they simply object to the way progressives serve them, filling the minds of children with offensive ideas.

Another fault line revolves around the question: “Which state are we talking about?”

If I can show my cards a little, outside of foreign policy, I am very libertarian at national level, mostly libertarian at state level and decent communitarian at local level. Allowing people to live the way they want to live where they actually live, as long as basic rights are respected, I have always been the best way to maximize happiness and democratic accountability.

This raises a final question: can the state actually do what you want?

The core of conservative criticism from the left has always been a basic skepticism that can work top down planning from Washington. In the past, the champions of such planning were usually on the left. That is no longer true. And it remains to be seen whether planning from above works better from the right than from the left.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch.