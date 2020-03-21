Considerably less Than A Month In the past, Megadeth Done At This Live performance Corridor Now It truly is Staying Remodeled Into Discipline Medical center

MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro states that it is really “unreal” to know that a concert location he executed in just four weeks in the past was getting well prepared for victims of COVID-19, the condition brought on by the new coronavirus.

On March 20, an work out was held involving a state of affairs in which the Arena Armeec hall in Sofia, Bulgaria was transformed into a industry medical center in preparing for an inflow of coronavirus clients. The physical exercise was ordered by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and observed by the national crisis staff members.

Previously these days, Kiko shared a image taken in the course of the earlier mentioned-talked about physical exercise, and he provided the following message: “It truly is so unreal to visualize that much less than a thirty day period in the past @megadeth and @5fdp played in this arena, past present of the tour in Sofia #bulgaria . Now they are obtaining prepared for the #corona victims. Be secure #quarantine . #stayhome”

MEGADETH‘s February 22 live performance in Sofia marked the remaining concert of the band’s European tour as the assist act for 5 FINGER Death PUNCH.

MEGADETH a short while ago stated that it will enter the studio this spring to start off recording its sixteenth album.

The early sessions for MEGADETH‘s 16th studio album took location in Franklin, Tennessee with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who beforehand labored on “Dystopia”.

MEGADETH chief Dave Mustaine put in most of 2019 getting treatment for throat cancer with which he was diagnosed previous May well.

MEGADETH‘s subsequent LP will be the to start with to characteristic drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band practically 4 many years back.

Loureiro manufactured his recording debut with MEGADETH on “Dystopia”, whose title monitor was honored in the “Finest Steel Performance” group at the 2017 Grammy Awards.



