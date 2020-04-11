Considering the request, they say CM-height center will extend Covid-19 closure – News from India

Several chief ministers, including Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to extend the legal shutdown until the end of April as it helps prevent a deadly corona epidemic. Some chief ministers also demanded financial packages, expressing concern about the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Prime Minister Modi did not specify at his meeting his decision to lock. An official spokesman confirmed that most states have asked the Center to extend national closure.

“The central government is considering this request,” said KS Dhatwalia, the government’s chief spokesman. Dhatwali’s tweet arrived minutes after Arvind Kejriwal appeared that Prime Minister Modi had made a decision to extend the lock for two weeks.

ALSO Watch: COVID-19l PM Modi Collaborates with Chief Ministers: Key Steps

During the meeting – this was the third Chief Ministerial Conference on the Covid-19 pandemic – Prime Minister Modi repeatedly assured the Chief Ministers that the Center would work in tandem with the states.

In his keynote speech, Modi said that leaders must stand side by side to tackle this epidemic and insisted that there was no room for politics in health care. He also said that the proposals of all CMs would be considered of utmost importance.

#IndiaFightsCoronavirus # 21daylockdown:

During a video conference on #coronavirusinindia with state CMs today,

most states have asked Prime Minister @narendramodi to extend the lock for another two weeks.

The central government is considering this request.

– K.S. Dhatwalia (@DG_PIB) April 11, 2020

Modi also appealed to the CMs to share all information without hesitation and stressed that he was available 24 hours a day and 7 hours a day to talk to them, listen to their suggestions and problems and help the states.

“During a video conference on #coronavirusinindia with state CMs today, most states have asked Prime Minister @narendramodi to extend the lock for another two weeks. The central government is reviewing this request,” tweeted KS Dhatwalia, chief spokesman, Government of India.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Punjab Amrinder Singh and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao have been placed on jail extension till April 30. According to functionaries, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has not given his opinion on the extension of the lock.

Earlier this week, Modi told political party leaders in parliament that it was not possible to abruptly close the closure and stressed that closure was the only way to save people’s lives in India.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has demanded a nationwide prison extension of at least two weeks but with special concessions for industry and agriculture.

He reiterated the need to increase testing facilities and called on the Prime Minister to expedite the acquisition of rapid test kits and demanded special compensation for the risk to all government employees, including police personnel and sanitation workers performing first-rate jobs.

Singh also sought central support for helping the poor and bonus farmers to encourage gradual and deferred wheat purchases, except for three months of waiving interest on crop loans and delaying repayment of crop loans from commercial banks.

He called on the prime minister to delay the recovery and waiving of interest and penalties on industrial loans for six months so that the industry could meet the emergency costs, including payment of wages to workers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged the Prime Minister to give the right to the governments of the states to decide whether to carry out economic activities in their states.

Given the prevailing situation, he said that states would definitely face an economic crisis and an action plan according to the requirement that would enable them to revive the economy must be prepared.

Baghel and Kejriwal also demanded continued ban on interstate road, air and rail facilities

.