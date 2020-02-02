Considine beats a pair while CM beats Xaverian in hockey action at the Catholic conference

BRIGHTON – Sometimes it’s just amazing how a single win can completely change the season of a show in a flash.

Junior Glen Considine hit a few goals and set up an assist on Saturday-evening, while Catholic Memorial placed himself back in the driver’s seat for the Catholic hockey title by gathering for a 5-2 win over Xaverian at Warrior Ice Arena.

“The Catholic Conference is wide open to us, and BC High, St. John’s Prep,” said Knight Coach Larry Rooney. “We needed this game tonight to still consider. We still have two Catholic conference games, both against Malden Catholic. But it is a big week, and there is now much more parity in Division One hockey, and anyone can beat someone on a particular night. And that was a great effort for us. ”

The victory was the first for Catholic Memorial (7-4-5) since January 11. However, with the latest developments involving fellow contenders, the knights remain strong candidates for a Super Eight berth. Their chances of being selected only increased, largely thanks to a fusillade of goals in the final stanza.

After Matty gave Ryan Xaverian (8-4-3) a 1-0 lead in the first period, it seemed that the knights were on schedule for another difficult evening. That would change late in the second, after a penalty kill by the Catholic Memorial.

The comeback was initiated by senior defender, Kevin McCarthy, who fed a pass-up ice cream to Considine. From there, the junior pushed the puck to an on-coming Will MacNeil, who crawled a rocket out of the front-off circle. The shot found the bottom left corner of the Xaverian net and the knights had equalized, with another 21 seconds in the trophy.

Only 2:31 in the last period, senior Jack Lawn Considine saw him move into the slot machine, and gave one to his teammate. In a quick motion, Considine turned a dime and tore a bullet in the rope. Shortly thereafter, freshmen James Koo scored a goal and just like that Katholieke Memorial suddenly led 3-1.

“We gave that one late in the second, she gave a little life,” said Xaverian coach David Spinale. “And then:” Scared, scared, “again, in the third. So we fight against it a bit. We just have to get back to work. Hopefully we get everyone healthy and back in the line-up. Just circle the wagons on Monday and get ready to leave. ”

When Xaverian brought it back to a 3-2 game with 1:56 remaining in regulation on a goal from Trevor Connolly, the knights hoped for a last-second miracle to rest, while freshmen Brandon MacNeil and Considine opened the net back to back -net costs to end things.

“We’re in it,” said Considine about the chances of his Super Eight program. “We’re in it, we want it, and I think we have the team to do it.”

Junior attacker Jonny Nichols finished with two assists to propel Catholic Memorial during the game.

On top of his goal, Ryan made an assist for the Hawks, just like Ty Marchi and Shane Spinale.

After Saturday there will probably be a shakeup to the current Super Eight ranking. Hingham’s 2-1 victory over Pope Francis was the first domino. Combine that with St. John’s Prep’s 2-1 loss for St. John’s (Shrewsbury), and Catholic Memorial emerges as one of the main beneficiaries of this weekend’s events.

Rooney, however? He is focused on one thing: the upcoming battle of his team with yet another competition rival.

“I don’t care about the rankings,” Rooney said. “If we come to play, I think we can beat everyone, and if we don’t come, everyone can beat us. But we have positioned ourselves well after this victory tonight, and we have to get ready for Wednesday night against Malden Catholic.”