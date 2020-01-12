Consistent commitment to hard work, cultural roots

Loading...

Surname: Inga Nyhamar

Title: Ambassador of Norway

URL: http://www.norway.no/japan

hometown: Trondheim, Norway

DoB: July 7, 1964

Years in Japan: 5 (cumulative)

Born in Trondheim, who grew up with forests on the doorstep of her university town, itchy to escape “civilization” and reconnect with nature.

“What many people from Norway miss when they come to (Tokyo) is easy access to the wild,” Nyhamar told the Japan Times. “One place that I find quite intriguing is the Institute for Nature Study in Meguro. It’s just a piece of land that they went wild in the middle of a city – I think it’s a brilliant idea. It’s a place we sometimes go to when the cityscapes of Tokyo get a little too much for us Norwegians and we have to see something in its natural state, ”she said with a laugh.

“It is important for ambassadors not to forget where they come from,” she added. “They shouldn’t become local where they live abroad, nor should they disappear in a diplomatic bubble. Getting to know daily life in the country they represent is important.”

Nyhamar was previously deputy head of mission of the embassy in Japan from 2004 to 2008 and is very familiar with Tokyo. She sees some changes: “My husband noticed that Japanese fathers carry their children more. The way you dress and behave may be a little more relaxed. “- But don’t think that society as a whole has changed a lot.

According to Nyhamar, Norwegian visitors often notice that Japan’s gender roles seem old-fashioned, and Japanese people often ask them what they think needs to be done. But she doesn’t want to give instructions to Japanese women. “How you make things happen and what you want to make happen has to be left to the people living there. I firmly believe that (Japan) must work on the basis of its own society and culture, as the Japanese have experienced. “

Timing – and hard work – has changed Nyhamar over the past 28 years through various diplomatic roles and statements in the State Department. For a long time, she was interested in countries other than her own and initially thought that learning the language could quench her curiosity for the world.

It was only after the French studies had started that the ambassador realized that learning languages ​​was not, in itself, what she wanted to work for. Instead, she studied political science and completed her doctoral thesis on international negotiations on the ozone layer. Nyhamar applied for membership in the State Department in 1991 and was accepted.

It was the fall of the Iron Curtain and the end of the Cold War at the end of her college years, Nyhamar explained that “my eyes have opened to the possibility of politics and how interesting it is”.

“(The fall of the Iron Curtain) was an enormous event, especially in Europe. It suddenly became clear to me that all of these structures and conditions, these devices that we had known, studied and observed for so many years, … that all of these things that people have created can actually be changed, ”she said.

After graduating, Nyhamar worked in Prague and delved deeply into the life of an embassy. She did practically everything she wanted, from “reporting on the relationship between the Czech Republic and NATO to creating passports”.

Subsequent posting to Washington D.C. she relied on her studies and learned firsthand the political relationships in the United States.

However, it was during her first assignment in Japan that Nyhamar recalls a special career experience.

During the devastating 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean, which affected the Norwegians on vacation in Thailand, Nyhamar and her cohorts helped build “a whole new crisis management apparatus” from scratch. Developing crisis management strategies and defining the role that Norwegian foreign ministries play in the event of a natural disaster would have become a completely new field of work.

In addition to her regular duties as head of disarmament and non-proliferation, Nyhamar was head of the crisis management team for around four years. This preparation was later put into practice when the great earthquake in eastern Japan broke out in 2011 – “We have handled many processes,” the ambassador recalled.

No less significant was their efforts as part of a team to prepare a substantial conference in Russia on nuclear disarmament that took place in 2013. The conference viewed the issue from a humanitarian, non-geopolitical perspective that Nyhamar calls “very relevant in the Japanese context.”

Later Nyhamar, as director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Section for East Asia and Oceania, was commissioned to develop Norwegian China policy. At the time of their appointment, political relationships had only normalized for about six months after a six-year hiatus.

Nyhamar was keen to emphasize that developing such a policy is challenging and, unlike individual efforts, requires a lot of teamwork.

“I see my job and my role in putting things into practice. I am not a politician. I’ve never been a politician or always wanted to be. I am a civil servant, I understand the world around me, and we make sure that we can promote knowledge and Norwegian politics in the best possible way, ”she said.

Nyhamar noted that relations with Japan are positive. Exchange between universities and technical institutes, research into the Arctic, a shared commitment to combating climate change, support for music travelers, translation of Nordic literature into Japanese and ensuring the sustainability of the marine economy are other areas in which effective cooperation has taken place , Nevertheless, there was always room for improvement.

“We believe that this relationship would work even better if we could negotiate an economic partnership agreement,” said Nyhamar. Norway is not a member of the European Union, but is part of the common European market through the 1994 Agreement on the European Economic Area. “I hope that in 2020 we can further advance negotiations on an EPA between Norway and Japan. “

Career includes health, security roles

Inga Nyhamar comes from Trondheim, Norway’s third largest city, and studied political science at the University of Oslo. Since joining the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1991, she has held various positions at home and abroad, including at Norwegian embassies in Prague, Washington DC, Tokyo and Paris. The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also taken on its role in security policy and in North America. Global health advice to the Department of the United Nations Department of the Ministry; She also served as director of disarmament and nonproliferation affairs at the Ministry of Security and the Far North. Prior to her current position in Japan, Nyhamar was appointed director of the East Asia and Oceania Section in 2017. She is fluent in Norwegian, English and French. Her hobbies include cultural history and languages ​​as well as natural life.

