“Conspiracy in communal riots in Delhi”: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha – News from India

Home Minister Amit Shah said that no riot incident had been reported in Delhi after 11pm on February 25, rejecting allegations that the government had delayed the debate on communal riots that claimed 50 lives in three days in north-east Delhi. He also said that Delhi police were able to contain the riots in a relatively small area and put it under control within 36 hours.

“No incidents of riots were reported after 11pm on February 25,” Shah told the Lok Sabha during his response to the debate on the riots in Delhi as opposition benches raised din.

Shah said there was no delay in holding a debate on the riots.

“We agreed to hold a debate on the riots in Delhi after Holi when Congress party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested it. The reason was simple. We wanted to avoid any possible glare before Holi,” Shah said.

Also read | “No incident of riots in Delhi after February 25”: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Shah said more than 50 people were killed in the unrest and property worth crores destroyed and added that the role of Delhi police in suppressing the riots could not be neglected. He said he was not praising the Delhi police, but was stating facts.

“It was a great responsibility to prevent the riots that spread to the area with 20 residents,” Shah said.

“Delhi police have managed to end the riots in 36 hours,” he added.

The Home Minister, who was under fire from opposition parties over the riots in Delhi, described the unrest as an “unfortunate incident” and added that they were presented to the world and the country. “

“A video sent by one of the Delhi residents is likely to reveal the secret behind the murder of Ankit Sharma,” Shah said.

The home minister said several people sneaked into the areas affected by the riots in Delhi before the unrest began in neighboring Uttar Pradesh and said that there was probably a “deep conspiracy” under investigation.

. [ToTranslate tags] Amit Shah [t] Delhi violence [t] Delhi riots [t] Indian news [t] Lok Sabha [t] Lok Sabha amit shah [t] Allow riots of Delhi insurgency [t] Delhi police violence [t] Jafrabad violence