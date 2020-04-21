Conspiracy theory burning 5G towers claims will lead to coronavirus

LONDON >> CCTV footage from a Dutch business park shows a man in a black cap emptying the contents of a white container at the base of a cellular radio tower. Flames burst out as the man jogged back to his Toyota to run in the evening.

It’s a scene that has been repeated dozens of times in the last few weeks in Europe, where conspiracy theories linking new 5G mobile networks and pandemics to coronavirus fueling attack fires on cell towers.

Popular beliefs and conspiracy theories that wireless communication has long been a threat have been around, but the global spread of the virus at the same time that countries have rolled out fifth-generation wireless technology has seen some of these false narratives amplified .

Officials in Europe and the United States are looking at the situation closely and pushing back, concerned that attacks will undermine important telecommunications links at a time when they are most needed to deal with the pandemic.

“I am absolutely outraged, absolutely disgusted, that people should take action against the very infrastructure that we need to respond to this health emergency,” Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England, said earlier April.

Some 50 fires targeted cell towers and other equipment were reported in Britain this month, leading to three arrests. Telecom engineers have been abused on the job 80 times, according to UK mobile trading group, making the U.K. the core of the attacks. Screenshots and videos documenting the attacks are often covered with false reports of COVID-19. Some 16 were torched in the Netherlands, and attacks were also reported in Ireland, Cyprus, and Belgium.

Posts threatening to attack telephone poles have received love on Facebook. A post from an anti-vaccine group on April 12 shared a photo of a burnt-out phone with the quote, “Nobody wants cancer & covid19. Stop trying to make it happen or every pole and mobile store will end up like this one . “

The trend has received extra attention in Britain when a tower supplying voice and traffic data at a Birmingham hospital in the field treating coronavirus patients was among those targeted.

Nick Jeffery, CEO of wireless carrier Vodafone UK, said on LinkedIn. “It’s heart-wrenching enough that families can’t have in bed known for loved ones who are seriously ill.” “It’s even more upsetting that even small consolation in a phone or video call can now be denied because of the selfish actions of a few conspiracy theorists.”

False narratives about 5G and coronaviruses have been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media. They vary widely from claims that the coronavirus is a coverup for 5G deployments to those who say the new 5G installation has created the virus.

“To worry that 5G is driving the COVID-19 epidemic somehow is just wrong,” Dr. “I just haven’t found any possible way to connect them.”

Anti-5G activists loosen.

Susan Brinchman, director of the Center for Electrosmog Prevention, a nonprofit campaign against “electromagnetic environment pollution,” says that people have the right to be concerned about 5G and links to COVID-19. “All 5G’s infrastructure should be dismantled and turned off,” he said by email.

But there is no evidence that wireless communication – whether 5G or earlier – harms the immune system, said Myrtill Simko, scientific director of SciProof International in Sweden, who has spent decades researching the problem.

The current wave of 5G theory dates back to January, when a Belgian doctor suggested a link to COVID-19. Older variations have circulated before, mostly revolving around cellphone radiation causing cancer, spreading on Reddit forums, Facebook pages and YouTube channels. Even with daily wireless use among the vast majority of adults, the National Cancer Institute has not seen an increase in brain tumors.

Theories became more dynamic in 2019 from Russian state media, which helped propel them into American-American conversations, disinformation experts say.

Ryan Fox, who steered disinformation as chief innovation officer at AI company Yonder, said he noticed a normal spike last year in mentioning around 5G across state media, with most of the narratives playing to people’s fears. around 5G and whether it can cause cancer.

“Were they the strongest voice at the time and were they amplifying this scheme enough that it helped fuel its long-term success? Yes,” he said.

The conspiracy theories were also elevated by celebrities including actor Woody Harrelson who shared a video claiming people in China were taking down a 5G tower. It was actually a Hong Kong “smart lamp” cut by pro-democracy protests in August over China’s surveillance. British television host Eamonn Holmes credited the theories on a talk show, rebuking regulators.

“I want them to be very clear here,” European Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke said Friday, as the weather sets fire daily. “There is no geographic or any other correlation between 5G deployment and the virus outbreak.”