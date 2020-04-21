Conspiracyists claim a link to the virus to burn a 5G tower

LONDON [AP] —CCTV footage of a business park in the Netherlands shows a man in a black hat pouring the contents of a white container at the base of a cell phone tower. When a man jogs to Toyota and escapes in the evening, the flame exploded.

This is a scene that has been repeated dozens of times in Europe over the last few weeks, where a conspiracy theory linking the new 5G mobile network and the coronavirus pandemic fueled an arson attack on the Cell Tower. I am.

The common beliefs and conspiracy theories that wireless communications pose a threat have long existed, but with the worldwide spread of the virus as the country evolved 5th generation wireless technology, these A part of the fake story was amplified.

European and US officials have carefully monitored the situation and opposed it. We are concerned that the attack will undermine critical communication links when it is most needed to deal with a pandemic.

“I’m really upset and really tired of people taking action on the very infrastructure they need to respond to this emergency.”

Approximately 50 fires were reported in Britain this month targeting base stations and other equipment, leading to the arrest of three people. Telecom engineers have been abused 80 times in this job, leaving the UK at the core of the attack, according to communications group Mobile UK. Photos and videos documenting the attack are often overlaid with misleading comments on COVID-19. About 16 people were cremated in the Netherlands, and attacks were reported in Ireland, Cyprus and Belgium.

Posts that threaten to attack the phone mast are good on Facebook! One post by the Anti-Vaccine Group on April 12 was shared by citing a photo of a burnt phone mast. Stop trying to make it happen. Otherwise, all Paul and mobile stores will look like this. “

This trend was particularly noticeable in the UK when a tower that provided voice and data traffic to Birmingham Field Hospital, which treats patients with coronavirus, was targeted.

“Families are so painful that they can’t be at the bedside of a seriously ill loved one,” Nick Jeffery, CEO of wireless carrier Vodafone UK, said on LinkedIn. “It’s even more confusing that even the little comfort of a telephone or video call might reject them because of the selfish behavior of some deceived conspiracy theorists.”

False stories about 5G and coronaviruses have been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media. They vary greatly, from asserting that the coronavirus is a covert for 5G deployments to saying that a new 5G installation created the virus.

“It’s wrong to be concerned that 5G is causing the COVID-19 epidemic in some way.” “I can’t find a plausible way to link them.”

Anti-5G activists will not be thwarted.

Susan Branchman, head of the Electrosmog Prevention Center, a non-profit organization campaigning against “environmental electromagnetic pollution,” says people have the right to be concerned about links to 5G and COVID-19. He said. “You have to dismantle the entire 5G infrastructure and power it off,” she said in an email.

However, whether there’s evidence that wireless communication–5G or earlier-has harm to the immune system, he’s the science director of SciProof International in Sweden, who has spent decades researching this issue. Myrtill Simko said.

The current wave of 5G theory goes back to January, when a Belgian doctor proposed a link to COVID-19. Older variants before that were widespread, mainly centered around cancer-causing mobile phone radiation, and spread to the Reddit forums, Facebook pages, and YouTube channels. Even with daily radio usage among the majority of adults, the National Cancer Institute has not seen an increase in brain tumors.

According to false intelligence experts, the theory gained momentum from Russian state media in 2019, which helped push them into conversations within the United States.

Ryan Fox, who is tracking false information as chief innovation officer at AI company Yonder, noticed an unusual spike last year with a mention of 5G across the Russian state media, and most stories tell people fear of 5G. And whether it can cause cancer.

“Are they the loudest at the time, and did they amplify this plot enough to help boost its long-term success? Yes,” he said.

The conspiracy theory was also enhanced by celebrities, including actor Woody Harrelson, who shared a video claiming that Chinese people are destroying the 5G tower. It was actually Hong Kong’s “smart lamppost” cut back in August by democratic protesters because of fear of Chinese surveillance. British television host Eamonn Holmes put his trust in the talk show theory and received criticism from regulators.

“We want to be very clear here,” said European Commission spokesman Johannes Bourke, because tolls for the arson have risen on Friday, “there’s a geographical or There is no other correlation. ”

Dupuis and Leica reported from New York. Menelaos Hadjicostis contributed to this report from Cyprus, Nicosia.

Follow the pandemic AP coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

