Constance Wu talks about the last season of “Fresh Off The Boat”

CHICAGO – “Fresh Off The Boat” is a revolutionary series on an American-Asian family that is now in its farewell season.

Janet Davies of ABC7 met Constance Wu, whose lead role in the series led to success on the big screen in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hustlers”.

“The last season was about boys, becoming young men and deciding what kind of people they want to be in the world,” said Wu. “Hudson, when we started, it was really short, and now he’s 6 feet 3 inches and driving a car. It’s this story of letting your kids go and watching them fly in the nest and how hard it is, but how much the most loving thing is is to let them be what they want to be. “

Wu explained how different his character in “Hustlers” was from his role in “Fresh Off The Boat”.

“On ‘Fresh Off the Boat’, I play a very alpha, don’t take a prisoner, a strong woman, and in ‘Hustlers’, I play a very precarious kind of lonely girl who just wants to be loved”, -she explains. “He was such a complete opposite in character and it’s fun. I haven’t really seen him …”

When asked if she wanted to see him, Wu replied, “It doesn’t help me as an actor at all … it makes me self-critical, it makes me embarrassed.”

However, she did see “Crazy Rich Asians”.

“This is how I learned that I don’t want to look at certain things I am in,” she laughed.

Wu is proud to be part of the history of television on “Fresh Off The Boat”.

“The biggest dream is that yes, we were historic in the sense that we were the first show in more than 20 years to center an Asian-American family on American network television,” said Wu. “I hope that in a few years people will be like, oh, it was historic, it’s just normal now! ”

