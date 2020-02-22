[constitution-bus-rollover-kills-3,-injures-eighteen-outside-san-diego]

A bus rolled down an embankment off Interstate 15 in North San Diego County Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, killing a number of individuals and injuring some others. Unexpected emergency crews rescued a number of men and women trapped in the wreckage soon after the bus crashed all around 10: 20 a.m. on State Route 76, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Diego, the North County Fire Security District claimed. (Don Boomer/The San Diego Union-Tribune through AP)

PALA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A charter bus swerved on a rain-slicked Southern California freeway and rolled down an embankment Saturday, killing 3 persons and injuring 18 other people, authorities reported.

Quite a few travellers were thrown from the bus, and a single of the lifeless was trapped beneath the motor vehicle soon after it landed on its roof shortly soon after 10 a.m. off Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa, an unincorporated neighborhood about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Diego, North County Fireplace Safety District spokesman John Choi stated.

“There have been no seat belts on this bus,” Choi mentioned.

One more human being who died was trapped inside the bus, he extra.

The wounded have been taken to three hospitals with different injuries, Choi reported.

A California Freeway Patrol officer instructed the San Diego Union-Tribune that the bus driver suffered slight injuries and remained at the scene. He seemingly swerved and lost regulate of the bus, Officer Mark Latulippe claimed.

It was not instantly obvious where the bus was headed. Authorities have not unveiled the title of the bus operator.

Choi claimed rescue crews have been worried that the bus may well slide farther down the embankment and had to safe the vehicle just before utilizing ropes to pull up the victims to the roadside. He stated crews prepared to pull the bus from the embankment and get better the human body pinned underneath it.

The crash brought about southbound visitors on I-15, a significant route connecting San Diego to inland areas of Southern California, to back up for miles.

This tale has been corrected to show that the crash happened off Interstate 15, not Point out Route 76.