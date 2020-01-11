Construction continues on the Fresno State Student Union building, Keats Ave. closed to vehicles

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – It was a busy winter break for construction crews from Fresno State.

The tractors continue to lay the foundation for what will become the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union.

Before building, they must install utility connections.

In order to make room for the monumental $ 60 million project, the university’s historic amphitheater had to be demolished.

Fresno State spokeswoman Lisa Boyles said the amphitheater was built in 1962 but has not been used in the past 20 years.

“As the campus continued to grow, university buildings were built around it and noise became a factor,” says Boyles.

As teams near the fall 2021 completion date, Keats Avenue will be closed to vehicles.

This means that students will have to return to Shaw Avenue to access parking in the east and west parts of the campus.

Only a handful of stands along Keats Avenue, including the disabled parking lot, will no longer be accessible.

“There will be disabled parking spaces on the south side of Keats,” says Boyles.

The senior Daniel Lorente thinks that the detour is a small price to pay.

Although he will not be able to use the new student union, he says it will be worth it.

“We have beaten the old one and it is time to create a new and improved one for future Bulldogs.”

They will have a revolution for the student union in the next month.

In addition, the Keats building north of the construction area will also be demolished during the month of March.

