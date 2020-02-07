Construction industry still looking for employees

LAS VEGAS – After years of tight supply, there are signs that the systemic labor shortage in the construction sector is stabilizing.

But that does not mean that there is still no shortage of thousands of employees in different markets throughout the country.

“Every month we have a shortage between 300,000 to 400,000 construction workers,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders. “It got worse in 2018 and worse in 2019.”

Since the Great Recession, home builders in the US have struggled to find enough skilled workers to meet a growing demand for housing.

The labor shortage is one of the most important factors that the industry says has remained below the required level.

“I think 2020 will be the year in which the shortage of construction workers does not necessarily improve, but ceases to get worse,” Dietz said. “An enormous amount of effort is being made by local housing associations, and some of them are starting to bear fruit.”

At the annual home-builders’ meeting this week in Las Vegas, a new effort was announced to attract thousands of new employees.

The Home Builders Institute is working with the Home Depot Foundation and the National Housing Endowment to provide an additional $ 700,000 for nationally trained construction training programs in high schools.

“The home construction sector is struggling with a skilled trade deficit,” said Ed Brady, president of Home Building Institute. “Yet the possibility of rewarding a career in housing construction is limitless.

“Through this initiative, the housing sector continues to come together to create skilled staff for a new decade and beyond.”

The money for building training programs will be distributed through hundreds of national and local home-builders associations throughout the country, said John Ellington, director of the Home Depot Foundation charity.

The Home Depot Foundation and the builder groups hope to train 20,000 traders over a 10-year period.

“We are well on our way to doing that,” said Ellington. “Housing has entered a whole new era, an era that offers challenges and opportunities for this industry and the skilled workforce.”

Builders and construction companies say they still have difficulty reaching young people, while many school systems focus on preparatory courses at college and high-tech jobs.

Stricter immigration controls have also kept many potential employees out of the market.

“There is a negative perception that too many people still cherish a career in our industry and trade,” Brady said. “We must portray a skilled trade career in housing construction as attractive to more young people in this county.

“We still have a long way to go, but I think we’re starting to move the needle.”

Builder groups and the construction industry work with high schools, transition groups from military, at-risk groups and youth justice centers to attract more people to build jobs.

“We don’t have a big impact because we are losing a lot of skilled workers in this country,” Brady said.