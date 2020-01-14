Consultant Brad Childress does not return to Bears: report

The attacking coaching revision of the Bears does not include Brad Childress.

Matt Nagy’s mentor told Cleveland.com that he has already told the head coach that he will not return to the Bears next year, presumably to retire. His contract expires next month.

Childress was due to retire two years ago before following Nagy to Chicago, where he served as a senior offensive consultant throughout the 2018 training camp. After a fateful, short period with the now defunct Alliance of American Football, Childress returned to the Bears a year ago as a senior offensive assistant.

Nagy has described Childress, the former head coach of Vikingen, as a mentor and sounding board.

“He’s not afraid to tell me when I’m doing something, maybe not wrong, but when I might have to consider doing something else,” Nagy said in May. “He will give me advice. He is not worried about who I am or what I do or what my title is.”

Nagy fired three offensive assistants the day after the end of the season, and replaced them with new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, offensive line coach Juan Castillo and tight coach Clancy Barone.