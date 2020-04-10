Consumer brands are hit. Here’s how Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures advises portfolio founders:

This is a web version of the Term Sheet, a Fortune newsletter about deals and deal makers. Please sign up here.

Banks were first struck in the 2008 financial crisis. However, the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus was the first to affect consumers, and the unemployment rate is now estimated to be 14.7% of Americans.

Many believe that consumer brands initially feel pain when closing their wallets to wait for the coronavirus. That’s why Term Sheet spoke to Kirsten Green, founder of Forerunner Ventures. ForerunnerVentures is an early venture investing heavily in such brands.

For beginners talking about her origins: Green is known for turning Forerunner into one of Silicon Valley’s most successful early stage funds, and a razor-distribution startup, Dollar Shave Club [Unilever in 2016] Bet on $ 1 billion] -Commerce Marketplace Jet.com [purchased by Walmart for $ 3.3 billion the same year]. Other investments include Chime, Glossier, Warby Parker, Outdoor Voices and Away.

Here’s an easy-to-understand explanation of how Forerunner has weathered the current crisis and how women-founded businesses may face disproportionate surveillance in the midst of being said to be in recession Here’s a slightly edited conversation for:

This particular recession is putting pressure on consumers. What do you see in a portfolio focused on commerce and consumers?

I don’t want to be Polyanna and I don’t want to say “everything is fine!” But the companies in our portfolio say they are more resilient than I thought about what was going on. However, it’s only three weeks old, so it’s too early to judge, so it’s best practice to assume that things will be slow. We generally tell the founder: “Think well about how to go through a long period of common weakness, and how to maintain company integrity while maintaining a cash runway.”

For example, if you are in the travel industry, you will be away from the storm. Facing this level of demand decline is unusual. However, it clarifies what needs to be done to maintain the company. [Glossary sheet note: Away, which sells luggage, has announced that it will release half of its staff while laying off another 10%, with sales declining 90% in recent weeks.]

Conversely, in many consumer-centric businesses that are only online, they have not yet seen their weaknesses. Consumers are more resilient than we thought. The question, “Oh, our customers are doing very well,” is the question of how to adjust the overall belief that we need to dig and maintain the runway. That is a difficult calculation to get.

Why do consumers say they are more resilient than you thought?

With some brick-and-mortar stores closed, consumer demand is turning to online opportunities.

I also think some new actions are taking shape. For some, it may be hard to believe that anyone is discovering online shopping, but just looking at the story of InstaKart, online shopping is new to some consumers . Does it stamp in such a way that actions are modified even after a crisis? I think it’s probably true. And I think it is an acceleration of the trends already being implemented.

On the net, do you expect your portfolio to hit from Coronavirus?

Fortunately, we are breaking out of a record funding cycle and the portfolio has a lot of record funding, so companies generally have a good balance sheet.

Yes, I am careful. Yes, I don’t want to show investors the markup of the last quarter of this whole new world. However, I feel cautiously optimistic that this will be achieved with some better operations and more innovative thinking.

Do you expect your portfolio to go bankrupt?

Currently, no company is at risk of bankruptcy, but how long this has lasted and there is no crystal ball on how people navigate it. I think it’s unrealistic to think that every startup will succeed with this. This is a too big deal.

Before the advent of the coronavirus, many women entrepreneurs were being investigated [brandless, away, outdoor voice, Third Love, etc.]. The two companies that faced scrutiny in the report were included in the Forerunner portfolio-Away and Outdoor Voices. Do you think they were unfairly targeted?

When one or two such articles appear, you will first hear the story and think, “Wow, this is really unfair.” But when you reach the third, fourth, or fifth, “Wow, wait a minute, what are you talking about here?” And you bring a higher level of scrutiny to the conversation. There are enough of these articles, the lenses for which their business was valued are harsher, and some biases have been [and became clear]. The conversation was just starting when the coronavirus started. My wish is for people to keep that in mind during incredible difficult times for the founder now.

[Apart from outdoor voices]: Complex. I think those companies have endured a lot of scrutiny and a lot of press.

But people have to stand up on that opportunity [during the coronavirus] and Away has figured out how to approach them to talk about it and the really difficult decisions they need to make for business Was. For me it was a real sign of leadership and the way they owned and navigated it. And I think it is a light juxtaposition of some criticisms made against the company in previous news cycles.

Do you think female founders will be more affected during the recession?

I think many female founders have already died before the appearance of the coronavirus. I want to be constructive on this topic. Honestly, honestly, I have no answer. Unless, of course, you are sure you are not. It used to be very unfair, but now it is even more unfair. Think about what it is like to be the founder of this crisis.

The women’s founders have not talked about it last month and a half. I think everyone is focused on their company and their portfolio. That may be interesting. Now everyone is struggling. I think this is a big equalizer. This coronavirus does not know gender.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus