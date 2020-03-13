Consumer judgment holds better than expected

Coronavirus and the stock market crisis have diminished consumer confidence, but not as badly as many feared.

The University of Michigan Consumer sentiment index dropped 5 percent to 95.9 in early March. Economists had forecast a sharp fall to 95.

In context, it is lower than the maximum of 101 reached in February, but above the sentiment’s position last October.

Consumers remained positive with respect to current conditions, with this portion of the University of Michigan Index falling only 2 percent from February. Expectations declined further, but even here they did not fall to unpleasant levels.

“It’s important to note that the initial response to the pandemic has not created the kind of economic panic for consumers who came out of the Great Recession,” said Richard Curtin, chief economist for the survey. “However, the data suggest that further decreases in confidence may still occur as the spread of the virus continues to accelerate.”

Curtin added that consumers see the pandemic as a temporary event. The future component of the index in the future declined sharply, accounting for 83% of the total decline in early March. But the five-year-old component actually improved over the previous month.

Unfortunately, effective containment efforts, such as social distance and closure, are likely to have major negative impacts on the economy and increase the likelihood of a recession lasting longer than the virus.

“The best antidote to the policy would be immediate relief provided by various sources of cash transfers and debt tolerance,” Curtin said in a statement. “To avoid a recession, speed is more essential than steering.”