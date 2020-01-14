Consumer Watch: Eating out could expose you to a group of toxic chemicals

FRESNO, California – Like many moms, Janna Wohl sees a homemade dinner as a chance to find out exactly what her kids are eating.

And now Janna has one more reason to cook at home.

New research shows that eating out and eating takeout can expose you to more toxic chemicals called per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

“PFAS is what we call chemicals forever,” said Keven Loria, editor of Consumer Reports Health. “And that’s because they hardly ever decompose naturally. So once they’re made, they just build up in the environment, they end up in our water supply, they end up in our food and they end up in us. “

At high exposure levels, certain PFAS chemicals have been linked to serious health problems, including an increased risk of cancer, obesity, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, and growth and learning delays in children. babies and children.

PFAS chemicals are everywhere, including the surface of some non-stick pans, the lining of some take-out containers and pizza boxes to keep fat from getting in.

“So we don’t know exactly how much of our individual exposure comes from food packaging,” said Loria. “But what this study showed is that people who cooked more at home had lower levels of PFAS in the blood than those who ate more frequently.”

When eating or going out, it’s just worth unpacking the food as soon as possible and not storing or reheating it in the containers it came in.

