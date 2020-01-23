Consumer Watch: How To Keep Your Sportswear Fresh

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – You may look great with these new workout clothes, but after a few visits to the gym, they may not smell so good.

But don’t worry, Consumer Reports says it’s not you. It is the fibers of stretch fabrics that retain the odor.

“The sweat evaporates, but what’s left is the chemicals that cause odor on the surface of synthetic fibers,” said Haniya Rae, editor of Consumer Reports Home. “They can be difficult to wash, and they can build up over time.”

Part of the challenge in getting clean workout clothes is that some of them are made from more delicate fibers and may require special care to protect their shape and cut.

So what can you do to keep your leggings and t-shirts in perfect condition? First, try to wash them as soon as you are finished exercising.

“Keeping these synthetics in a heap and moist promotes bacterial growth, which gives off odors, making them even worse,” said Rae. “Pre-treat all stains and turn them over. This allows the water and detergent to concentrate on the dirt that has accumulated inside your clothes.”

Washing with cold water prevents discoloration and preserves the fit of these synthetic fibers.

Choose the gentle cycle and if your washer has an additional rinse cycle, use it. Be picky about the detergent you use.

“Our tests have shown that not all detergents are up to par,” said Rae. “The chemicals in sweat and body oil are particularly difficult to remove and can actually attract other soils that increase odors.”

CR’s laundry detergent test reveals that Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release is excellent for removing body oil.

