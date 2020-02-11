Consumer Watch: Law Gives California Residents New Privacy Rights

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – From the place you love to shop at your place of residence, companies have been turning your personal data into big profits for years.

But to start this year, the California Consumer Privacy Act gives residents of California, and possibly millions of others, new privacy rights.

“This law is certainly the first comprehensive privacy law we have in this country,” said Justin Brookman of Consumer Reports. “This is the first law that will force large companies that make money from your data to give you back some control.”

Although the law currently only applies to residents of California, Consumer Reports says the law is likely to have a ripple effect across the United States.

“First, we are already starting to see other states considering adopting similar legislation; Nevada has already passed privacy law, for example,” said Brookman. “I also think a lot of companies are going to follow this law everywhere rather than trying to figure out where people should decide which law to follow.”

Companies will offer consumers the option of having their data deleted. Some companies, like Google and Facebook, have already offered these options to consumers.

In addition, companies are now required to provide details on the types of third parties to which they sell data.

But the most significant change will likely be an opt-out link, a button at the bottom of a web page that says “Don’t sell my personal information,” which Californians will start seeing soon.

And since these changes may not come immediately for those living outside the Golden State, Consumer Reports says using an ad blocker is still one of the best ways to keep businesses from following you.

