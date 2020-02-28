[contact-the-midwife-quiz:-how-properly-do-you-know-nurse-chummy?]

Simply call the Midwife is the colourful adaption of memoirs by Jennifer Worthy of on existence as a midwife in London’s East Close for the duration of the 1950s.

Next the nuns and nurses at metropolis convent, Nonnatus Household, the women get the job done their way about the group keeping pregnant girl, little ones, and the vulnerable, secure and nicely.

Camilla “Chummy” Noakes (née Cholomondely-Browne) was born into a wealthy family members with aristocratic roots, but selected a lifestyle operating in the very poor space of Poplar.

Chummy, played by Miranda Hart, is crippled by absence of self-assurance and clumsiness but wins above the hearts of all her colleagues and of course her husband.

Showing up in four seasons of BBC’s Simply call the Midwife, audiences of the period drama loved viewing her character evolve, with hopes she’ll some working day return.

But how significantly can you remember about Chummy?

Well, just take our quiz below and come across out.

